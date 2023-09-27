Demystifying The Process Of Wealth Building: Create Wealth Blog Offers Detailed Articles And Guides

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founder and CEO, Shailesh KumarANN ARBOR, MI, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Create Wealth Blog is on a mission to demystify the process of wealth building. With detailed articles and guides, the blog provides readers with the tools and knowledge they need to build wealth.Wealth-building can be a challenge. In July 2023, the U.S. personal savings rate was only 3.5% (source: St Louis Fed, ), making saving a difficult task. Over 20 years between 1996-2015, the average U.S. investor earned 2.1% annually, much lower than the S&P 500's 8.2% (source: Crews Bank & Trust, ). In Q2 2023, total U.S. household debt reached $17.06 trillion (source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, ), hindering wealth-building efforts. Only 25% of Millennials demonstrate basic financial literacy (source: People's Federal Credit Union, ), and many American workers have less than $25,000 saved for retirement. A quarter of adults have no emergency savings. (source: Nasdaq, )For entrepreneurs, the challenges are even greater. Approximately 20% of new businesses fail in the first two years (source: Investopedia/US Bureau of Labor Statistics, .). Inadequate market research, running out of cash, and not having the right team contribute to failure. Almost half of small business owners carry business-related debt, and 58% of business owners lack a formal succession plan (source: USA Today/Wilmington Trust, ). Two-thirds of small businesses lack a retirement savings plan (source: National Association of Plan Advisors, ).Create Wealth Blog is here to help. With detailed articles and guides, the blog provides readers with the tools and knowledge they need to build wealth.“We want to make sure everyone has the resources they need to build wealth,” says founder and CEO, Shailesh Kumar.“We want to empower people to take control of their financial future.”Create Wealth Blog is the go-to source for anyone looking to build wealth. With detailed articles and guides, the blog provides readers with the tools and knowledge they need to build wealth. Don't miss out on this opportunity to take control of your financial future.

