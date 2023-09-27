Aspherical Lens Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 12.2 Billion By 2028 | CAGR Of 6.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspherical Lens Market Size by Type (Glass Aspherical lens, Plastic Aspherical lens), Offering (Double Aspherical lens and Single Aspherical lens), Manufacturing Technology (Molding, Polishing & Grinding), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028.

Major vendors in the aspherical lens companies include Nikon Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Holding Corporation (Japan), HOYA (Japan), Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan), Schott (Germany), ZEISS International (Germany), Tokai Optical (Japan), SEIKO Optical Products Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Calin Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), among others.

Aspherical lens market dynamics

Driver: Surging use of aspherical lenses in optical instruments and ophthalmic applications

Aspheric lenses are widely used in such optical instruments because aspheres minimize spherical aberrations in lenses, and result in clearer images. Aspheres also help to thin down and flatten the lens, which lessens peripheral magnification and enhances appearance. Aspherical lenses allow optical engineers to increase the numeric aperture size of a lens without reducing image quality, which is perfect for applications that require high light throughput.

Restraint: High production cost of aspherical lenses

Aspherical lense, do not have a singular radius of curvature. As a result, various areas on the surface employ smaller sub-apertures with different curvature radii. Because only one huge tool may be utilized, different manufacturing techniques must be used to address these sub-apertures in different ways. Hence, aspherical lenses require a more complex manufacturing process than traditional spherical lenses.

Opportunities: Growing use of infrared aspherical lenses in security and surveillance cameras

An IR aspherical lens can transmit more infrared light than a conventional lens, allowing for sharper image capture even in complete darkness. This is particularly useful in security and surveillance applications where it is critical to record distinct photos of trespassers or suspicious activity. In the event of a break-in or crime, the lenses function as sensors that trigger alarms, discouraging criminals.

Challenges: Complexity of design and manufacturing processes

Aspherical lenses can also be more difficult to manufacture in larger sizes. This is because the larger the lens, the more complex the surface curvature becomes, making it more difficult to maintain precision during the manufacturing process. These limitations in terms of design and manufacturing techniques of aspherical lenses are creating challenges for market players.

Aspherical Lens Companies - Nikon Corporation (Japan) and Canon, Inc. (Japan) are the Key Players

Nikon Corporation is a Japanese multinational specializing in optics and imaging products. The company sells FPD and semiconductor lithography systems. Its product line includes tiny digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, laser rangefinders, surveying tools, mirrorless cameras, sport optics, speed lights, and action cameras. The company also designs and produces X-ray and CT inspection systems, industrial microscopes, cell culture observation systems, biological microscopes, metrology systems, and retina diagnostic imaging tools and services.

Canon Inc . was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. A multinational corporation, it offers a wide range of products, including cameras, printers, photocopiers, and other imaging and optical products. The company is particularly known for its high-quality cameras, including its EOS series of digital cameras, as well as its lenses and other imaging equipment. Canon also produces printers and photocopiers, including multifunction devices that can print, scan, copy, and fax.

