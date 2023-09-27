Eclinical Solutions Market Size To Reach USD 23.8 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 11.6%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The eClinical solutions market was estimated to be valued at USD 8.0 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 23.8 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.6%. The report comprehensively analyzes the market conditions at global and regional levels in the healthcare sector. It also highlights the collaborative strategies between key players and their overall impact on the global market.

eClinical trials generate a large amount of patient data from remote monitoring and wearable data, generating opportunities for data management tool providers. This data assists the research institutes in analyzing the ideal patient pool for specific clinical trials. With the use of data analytics, medical organizations identify patients from a group of diverse populations to diversify their clinical trials. Additionally, research institutes face various problems while handling these data, such as a growing variety of data types and standardization. This also provides opportunities for data management tool providers to integrate a more data-diverse environment in their products, which can ease the data processing process.

An increasing need to enhance patient engagement and patient centricity in clinical trials is a prominent factor contributing to market growth. Patient involvement in the early stages of clinical trials leads to faster enrollment, higher retention, and better compliance with study procedures, which provides quality trial data. As per a market survey, 55% of clinical trials worldwide were terminated due to the low patient accrual rate. Additionally, the enrollment efficiency for Phase III and IV was less than 40%. eClinical Solutions provides tools such as electronic data capture, clinical data management systems, integration capabilities, and digital health technologies. This reduces the participant burden in participating in clinical trials, facilitating recruitment, assessment, and monitoring of trial participants.

Additionally, the eClinical solutions help engage a diverse patient population, positively impacting the market expansion. According to the data published in the Scientific American Journal regarding using eClinical solutions for ethnic minority groups in the U.S., these groups accounted for 40% of the entire U.S. population. However, they comprise only 5-10% of the total clinical trial participants. To comprehend the safety profile of various medicines, involving a diverse group of participants is crucial.

