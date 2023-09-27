KRG Commits To Building More Ponds

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has said it is placing a strong emphasis on the construction of water ponds as part of its strategic efforts to increase surface water resources and protect vital underground water sources.

Under the leadership of the KRG's Ninth Cabinet, 110 ponds have already been created, serving a critical role in agriculture and fish farming. Currently, an additional 40 ponds are under construction, and the government has plans to build 71 more in the near future.

Recognising the unique needs of different areas within the Kurdistan Region, the KRG has strategically constructed 36 ponds in Erbil Governorate, 57 in Duhok Governorate due to its favorable geography, and 17 in Sulaimani Governorate and Garmian.

(Source: KRG)

