Digital Signage Market Size To Reach USD 61.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 8.5%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The digital signage market size was valued at USD 27.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 61.5 Billion by 2032 and is expected to have a CAGR of 8.5%. The report comprehensively analyzes the market conditions at global and regional levels in the information and communications sector. It also highlights the collaborative strategies between key players and their overall impact on the global market.

Digital signage is a device that displays video or multimedia content for informational, advertising, and business purposes. The signage is visible everywhere, from bus stations, food joints, airports, railway stations, theatres, and many other places. It displays multimedia content using technologies like LCD, LED, OLED, or projected images. Digital signage helps reduce the company's long-term operational costs, such as papers or sheets for physical advertisement. In post-pandemic times, digital signage is more effective than physical ads and pamphlets.

The increase in demand for digitized promotion of various products and services is expanding the market positively. Digital banners and posters are used across shopping malls to promote brands. The trend of personalized ads has enabled a positive experience for users. For instance, interactive billboards and touchscreen panels are some of the creative aspects of using digital signage. There is a growing demand for bright and energy-efficient displays, unlike traditional billboards that consume more electricity. Technological advancements like near-field communication are integrated into displays to enhance them with more advanced features.

