Tai Ji Men's Epic 'Back To The Origin' Premieres In The United States

The Journey Through Time to Return to Pure Origins: 'Back to the Origin' Touches the Soul and Initiates Dialogue.

Inspiring Tai Ji Men Drum Formation

An ancient world of harmony with the balance of yin and yang, where heaven and humanity are united.

Free admission to Tai Ji Men's epic performance 'Back to the Origin' premieres

- Director of the Indonesian Economic and Trade Representative OfficePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Where do we come from, and where are we going? Embark on a cultural journey through time and space with classical drama to discover your true self. In October 2023, Tai Ji Men, a school of martial arts that has transformed traditional martial arts into an art form, will present 'Back to the Origin' and 'Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World' in California, USA, showcasing the essence of over 6,000 years of culture.The performances will recreate the grandeur of the Sydney Opera House during the millennium. Tai Ji Men's visiting members are mostly amateurs, not professional performers, but they ingeniously combine qigong, martial arts, and art with their years of practice. They create a cultural feast for the body, mind, and soul, inspiring hearts through cultural exchange and setting off the butterfly effect of goodness.Tai Ji Men will perform at The San Jose Center for the Performing Arts on October 6-7 and at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 15. These are goodwill cultural charity performances, and seats are limited, so seize the opportunity.-Showcasing of 'Back to the Origin''Back to the Origin' is an inspiring allegorical tale that combines modern technology, special effects, animation, and audio-visual elements. It follows the protagonist as they journey through time and return to the origin of the universe, witnessing the transformation brought about by the rotation of Tai Ji, the origins of martial arts with the changing seasons, and the inseparable relationship between humans and Nature. The story also delves into the development of humanity and the future of the world. Through martial arts, music, dance, drama, and a play within the play, the plot is gripping and raises the question of how to make choices when the world loses its balance.This production features 500 Tai Ji Men disciples performing together and reimagines the classic script "A Night of Ancient Culture", which was first showcased at the Sydney Opera House during the 2000 Olympics in Australia and received widespread acclaim. This production is only performed on significant historical occasions and is part of the celebration of the grand opening of new Tai Ji Men Academies in Santa Clara and Pasadena, marking its debut performance in the United States. For more information, visit .-The Moral of the ShowThe grand performance, " Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World," begins with the majestic Tai Ji Men drum formation and flag formation. Western angels of love and Eastern mythical animals bestow blessings upon humanity through music, dance, martial arts, and cultural performances. This synchronized display takes people on a journey through ancient and innovative cultures, paving the way for a conscientious era. The show also features the captivating Lady Knights Sword Dance, LED modern knights-errant, and other martial arts artistry.-Details of Performances:Northern California: San Jose Center for the Performing Arts at 255 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113Back to the Origin: Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7-9 p.m.Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.Free tickets can be reserved atSouthern California: Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 300 E Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101Back to the Origin: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 2-4 p.m.Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7-10 p.m.Free tickets can be reserved atAbout Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men, renowned as "International Ambassadors of Peace and Goodwill," with a brilliant record of visiting over a hundred countries across six continents and participating in more than 3,000 cultural performances, is set to ignite a modern martial arts storm in California, USA, this October. Tai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization with the mission to preserve the heritage of Tai Ji Men culture and enhance the physical and mental well-being of individuals worldwide. In the year 2000, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two Tai Ji Men Academies in California. This October, we are thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new academy in Santa Clara and Pasadena respectively.Additionally, two new Academies will also be inaugurated in these locations during the same month.Dr. Hong has devoted his life to guiding Tai Ji Men disciples and members of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to form delegations across all six continents. Their goal has been to promote a culture of peace founded on love and conscience, and they have undertaken these missions with their own resources and efforts. Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the establishment of the United Nations' International Day of Conscience. Moreover, in recognition of the 1.2 million hours of dedication contributed by Dr. Hong and the members of FOWPAL to the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden bestowed upon him the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in March of this year.Tai Ji Men is committed to spreading the values of peace, love, and conscience, and we look forward to continuing our mission for the betterment of humanity.-Press InquiriesFor further details, interviews, or additional information, please contact .

