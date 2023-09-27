Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group Names Katie Marcel CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Following a robust executive search process, the Executive Board of Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) has named Katie Marcel as its chief executive officer effective September 25, 2023.ITV's CEO Search Committee included founding ITV Board Chair - John Sensiba, the Co-Chair of ITV's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council - Beth McCormick, and ITV's current Executive Board Chair - Stephanie Beasly. The Search Committee invited candidates from all across the United States into the process ensuring a diverse and competitive candidate pool. The final stage of the interview process closed on September 15."Katie Marcel has demonstrated leadership in economic development efforts and fundraising development in a variety of sectors including the recent Shakespeare and Performing Arts Regional Company's (SPARC) capital campaign that added $3M for their new facility. She has an exciting commitment to shared leadership, DEI, strengthening our Tri-Valley brand, growing our partner base and fueling new collaboration," said ITV Executive Board Chair Beasly. "We're honored to have her serve as the next strong leader for Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group.""I strive to connect dots, people and ideas to create bold beginnings and impact movements in our innovation ecosystem. I'm energized by what is emerging here," says Marcel. "The stories we tell about how this region delivers impactful, global solutions is truly exhilarating work and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to grow and steward the Tri-Valley brand."Marcel began her career in a high-paced talent management agency in New York City and later developed a wealth of community leadership experience in the Tri-Valley with her tenure at SPARC, Livermore Downtown Inc., and in service to numerous boards and commissions including the Livermore Commission for the Arts. Marcel has served as ITV's Director of Brand Marketing since 2021 elevating the Tri-Valley brand through media, innovative events and new programming.Marcel will lead ITV's efforts to deliver initiatives in the Tri-Valley 2040 Vision Plan as crafted by more than 1,000 participants from all across Alameda County and Contra Costa County. The 2040 Vision Plan includes 24 recommendations outlining how the community sees itself in the year 2040 including new projects dedicated to clean energy, walkable green communities, and ensuring a highly trained tech workforce.###About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV)Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) is a collaborative group of industry leaders dedicated to the Tri-Valley: The Heart of California Innovation. By bringing together companies, non-profits, and regional thought leaders committed to innovation, ITV is improving the business climate of the region, spurring job growth, and expanding the vibrant Tri-Valley community.

