Mathematics Professor Authors Invaluable Math Resource

Learning calculus with Dr. Clement E. Falbo

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sonoma State University's Mathematics Professor Emeritus, Dr. Clement E. Falbo, writes a mathematical textbook,“First Year Calculus ,” which captures the teaching method of Professor R.L. Moore of the University of Texas.Based on notes Dr. Falbo took as a student in 1955, "First Year Calculus" incorporates Dr. Moore's collection of "problems that teach," designed to stimulate creativity and encourage student presentations of their solutions in the classroom. The book emphasizes Inquiry-Based Learning (IBL), which aims to minimize or even eliminate lectures by the instructor and maximize student participation in the learning process."The only way to learn mathematics is to do mathematics. That tenet is the foundation of the do-it yourself, Socratic or Texas Method," says great American mathematician Paul Halmos, and Dr. Falbo's book encourages students to do just that. Through IBL, students take charge of their learning and compete to show their classmates how they solved the problems.With a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Texas and a 35-year teaching experience in Sonoma University, Dr. Falbo authors two other mathematical textbooks,“Finite Mathematics Applied” and“Math Odyssey 2000.” After retiring in 1999, he and his wife, Jean Ann Falbo, served in the U.S. Peace Corps in Zimbabwe, teaching African high school students mathematics and science."First Year Calculus" is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to learn calculus through a hands-on approach emphasizing problem-solving and creativity. Falbo's book is sure to inspire a new generation of mathematicians and problem solvers, and it is a must-read for anyone interested in learning calculus through an engaging and interactive approach.Debuted in 2019, the Second Edition of "First Year Calculus" is now available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

