Sea Bass Market Expected To Collect $$7.9 Billion By 2030 | Oceanpick, Philosofish S.A., Amacore B.V.

Rise in demand for low calories and protein rich food, surge in demand for organic seafood & versatile usage of sea bass fuel the growth of the sea bass market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Rise in demand for food with high protein and low calorie count acts as a key driving force of the global sea bass market . One fillet serving of sea bass, on an average, contains close to 25 grams of protein. The calories, on the other hand, are only around 125. An increased protein intake will aid in improving muscle mass, muscle strength, accelerate fat burning & metabolism, reduce blood pressure levels, curb hunger for longer, and have an overall positive impact on the body. Consumption of low calories, on the other hand, helps in controlling weight, control blood sugar levels, and has a positive bearing on the mood & well-being of consumers. These properties of sea bass attract health-conscious consumers, which notably contributes toward the growth of the overall market.

Leading players of the global sea bass market analyzed in the research include Defne-Tur Aquaculture, Mainstream Aquaculture, Oceanpick, Philosofish S.A., Amacore B.V., Barramundi Group, Blue Ocean Seafood SPA, Corfu Sea Farm S.A., Cromaris D.D., and Selonda SA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The nationwide lockdowns and restrictions impacted the market negatively. The restrictions on imports and exports, and supply demand gap further affected the market.

However, the online sale of sea bass has witnessed an elevation after the initial phase. In addition, the relaxation of the restrictions have further aided the market players, thereby benefiting them economically.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sea bass market based on nature, type, sales channel, and region. Based on nature, the farmed segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for 95% of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the fresh segment held the largest market share, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global sea bass market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the processed segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

