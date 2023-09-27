Distinguished Attorney Tanya Freeman Joins Callagy Law As Managing Family Law Partner.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Callagy Law, PC, is thrilled to announce the addition of highly respected attorney Tanya Freeman as Managing Family Law Partner. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of Callagy Law's Family Law Division, reinforcing the firm's commitment to excellence in client services.



Tanya Freeman, renowned for her multimillion-dollar family law practice, specializes in complex and high-net worth divorces. Her clientele includes professional athletes, TV personalities, corporate executives, and individuals with closely-held businesses. Freeman has gained a reputation for her innovative legal strategies and empathetic approach to client services. Remarkably, she achieved an annual revenue of over $2 million within nine years of graduating from law school.



Freeman's exceptional legal acumen and unwavering dedication have earned her accolades within the legal industry. In 2021, the Essex County Bar Association named her "Family Practitioner of the Year." In 2022, she was recognized as New Jersey's "Most Influential Person in Healthcare" by NJ ROI for her role as Chair of the Board for University Hospital.



As a trailblazer in the legal field, Freeman holds various leadership positions, including membership in the District VB Ethics Committee (appointed by the NJ Supreme Court), the Essex County Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments Committee, and the Family Law Executive Committee. She is also a Fellow of the American Bar Association.



Tanya Freeman's legal excellence, leadership, and community impact align seamlessly with Callagy Law's core values. Sean Callagy, Founder and President of Callagy Law, expresses his excitement about Freeman's arrival, stating, "Tanya's extensive experience and dedication to serving her clients align perfectly with Callagy Law's core values. We are excited to welcome her on board as the Managing Family Law Partner, and we look forward to the exceptional contributions she will undoubtedly make."



Callagy Law is a nationally recognized law firm known for its staunch advocacy for insurance policyholders in claims and litigation against insurance companies. Established in 1999, the firm has grown to include over 100 staff members, specializing in medical revenue recovery, commercial litigation, corporate transactions, employment law, and more. Founder Sean Callagy is a visionary leader, having achieved two Top 100 National Jury Verdicts between 2014 and 2016, making him one of only two attorneys out of 1,220,000 attorneys in America to attain this distinction.



Tanya Freeman shares her enthusiasm about joining Callagy Law, saying, "Callagy Law's integrity and tireless commitment to its clients matches my own. I am proud to build a team at Callagy Law so that we can expand the firm's Family Law Division with the support of Callagy's strong values and experienced attorneys."



Freeman brings a distinguished team to Callagy Law, including Judge Daniel D'Alessandro and attorneys Carole Hafferty and Amanda Rasheed. Judge D'Alessandro, a former Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey, will collaborate with Freeman in mediating or arbitrating family cases. Hafferty and Rasheed are experts in family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, and domestic violence.



With Tanya Freeman on board, Callagy Law opens a new office location in Morris County, further expanding its reach to serve clients in multiple counties, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, and Union Counties.



The addition of Tanya Freeman solidifies Callagy Law's mission to provide comprehensive legal representation and unparalleled support to its clients. Together, Sean Callagy, Tanya Freeman, and the entire Callagy Law team are poised to continue their legacy of legal excellence and positive impact in the community.



For more information about Callagy Law and its services, please visit .



Media Contact:

Tanya Freeman

Managing Partner, Family Law

Email:

Phone: (973) 620-2290



###



About Callagy Law:

Callagy Law is a nationally recognized law firm that passionately advocates for insurance policyholders in claims and litigation against insurance companies. Founded in 1999, the firm has grown to over 100 staff members, specializing in various legal areas, including medical revenue recovery, commercial litigation, corporate transactions, and employment law. Founder Sean Callagy is known for achieving two Top 100 National Jury Verdicts between 2014 and 2016, a distinction held by only two attorneys out of 1,220,000 attorneys in America. Callagy Law is committed to delivering exceptional legal services and positive community impact.

Tanya Freeman

+1 973-620-2290



Callagy Law