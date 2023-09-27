JICA, Jordanian Inbound Tourism Association Sign Cooperation Agreement In Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 27 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Inbound Tourism Association (JITA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement aimed at organising local and international excursions to visit the tourist attractions that were developed by the Japanese agency at the Petra Development Zone.According to a statement by the association, the agreement, signed at the association's HQ, is aimed at strengthening cooperation between Japan and Jordan in tourism.Vice President of JITA Awni Kawar, said, "This agreement represents a unique opportunity to visit the tourist sites that were developed by JICA in our region. These trips will also provide visitors with an unforgettable experience and enhance Jordan's position as a distinguished tourist destination."The agreement demonstrates JICA and JITA's commitment to support the inbound tourism sector in Jordan, especially the Petra region, by supporting local communities in the Petra region and sustainable tourism.The JICA project representative said: "We are grateful for this cooperation with the Jordanian Inbound Tourism Association, and we look forward to enhancing cultural understanding between our two peoples and highlighting the beauty and culture of the Petra Development Area."