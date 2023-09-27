VR Chairman Stefanchuk To Attend EUSC In Dublin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk will pay a working visit to Ireland and take part in the Conference of the Speakers of the EU Parliaments (EUSC) in Dublin.

The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the coming days, I will be working in Dublin, where I will take part in the Conference of the Speakers of the EU Parliaments (EUSC). This conference is bringing together the heads of Parliaments from 46 Member States of the Council of Europe, interparliamentary assemblies and partner countries,” Stefanchuk wrote.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is planning to hold bilateral meetings with many of his colleagues.

According to Stefanchuk, the main purpose of his visit is to consolidate efforts in support of Ukraine amid the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.