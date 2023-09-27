UN Official: Negative Trends Continue Imperiling Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said Wednesday the continuing Israeli settlement activities and violence by Jewish settlers put the two-state solution in peril.

Briefing the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question via a video link from Jerusalem, Wennesland said the Israeli authorities advanced plans for 6,300 housing units in Area C and approximately 3,580 housing units in East Jerusalem.

He reported that on 18 June, the Israeli Government removed the requirement for ministerial approval at interim stages of settlement planning and delegated this authority to the Additional Minister in the Ministry of Defense, likely expediting settlement expansion.

Moreover, Israeli authorities, citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits, which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain, demolished, seized or forced people to demolish 238 structures, including 32 donor-funded ones, displacing 183 people, including 46 women and 91 children.

"Fifty-nine schools, serving some 6,500 Palestinian students, are at risk of demolition," the Norwegian diplomat pointed out.

"In a continuing trend, many Palestinians, including children, left from their communities citing violence by settlers and shrinking grazing land," he continued, adding that 68 Palestinians, including 18 children, were killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations, security operations and other incidents.

Meanwhile, 10 Israelis, including one woman, two children and three Israeli security forces personnel, were killed, and 122 Israelis, including six women, six children and 33 Israeli security forces personnel, were injured by Palestinians in attacks and other incidents.

Israeli security forces' 1,042 search-and-arrest operations in the West Bank have resulted in 1,504 Palestinians arrested, including 88 children, he added, highlighting that Israel currently holds 1,264 Palestinians in administrative detention - the highest number in over a decade.

Many Palestinian casualties in the occupied West Bank occurred in the context of Israeli operations in Area A, he reported, detailing incidents in August that killed Palestinians and Israelis.

"Negative trends imperiling the two-state solution continued," he said, noting that Israeli authorities reduced the handling fee for fuel that Israel transfers to the Palestinian Authority.

On 17 September, the Erez crossing was closed for exits due to Jewish holidays and has remained closed due to the violence near the security fence, he said, reporting that over 22,000 work and business permit holders have been denied exit since the closure.

He pointed out that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) urgently needs $75 million to maintain food assistance through year-end for 1.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, while the World Food Program (WFP) requires USD 32 million to restore social assistance to priority families across the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Wennesland highlighted the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's call on the Government of Israel to cease all settlement activity and the practice of demolition and seizure of Palestinian structures and to abide by its obligations under international law to protect the Palestinian population.

He also highlighted Guterres's support for Palestinians and Israelis in their efforts to resolve the conflict "in pursuit of the vision of two States." (end)

