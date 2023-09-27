44.01 And Aircapture Announce DAC + Mineralization Collaboration In Oman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Aircapture's DAC units will initially provide up to 500 tons of CO2 per year for mineralization by 44.01 with plans to increase after initial pilot testing This will be the world's largest

peridotite mineralization project and a significant scale up in the deployment of 44.01 and Aircapture's technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 44.01, a developer of innovative carbon

mineralization technologies, and Aircapture, a leading Direct Air Capture technology company, have joined forces on a Direct Air Capture (DAC) + Mineralization project in Oman. The project, which will begin operations in Oman's Hajar mountains in late 2024, significantly scales up the use of peridotite mineralization technology to eliminate atmospheric CO2.

Aircapture will provide modular DAC units capable of delivering up to 500 tons of high-grade liquid CO2 per year, with plans to increase deployment significantly after initial pilot testing.

44.01 will mineralize the captured atmospheric CO2 in peridotite using their award-winning technology. Peridotite, an ultramafic rock found in abundance across the world, mineralizes CO2 naturally in a process that usually takes decades. 44.01's technology accelerates this process, offering a safe, permanent, and scalable way of eliminating CO2 in less than a year. The project will take place at a site in Oman where 44.01 has already completed successful pilots, and will also see 44.01 mineralize thousands of tons of CO2 from industrial and biogenic sources.

"The capture and removal of atmospheric CO2 is critical to avoid the existential threat of climate change and reach global net zero goals," said Matt Atwood, Founder and CEO of Aircapture. "Aircapture's Direct Air Capture process combined with 44.01's mineralization capabilities enable us to demonstrate permanent CO2 removal that, at scale, could transform the climate crisis."

Talal Hasan, Founder and CEO of 44.01, said, "We see Direct Air Capture companies as critical partners as we work to provide the highest quality, most permanent form of carbon removal. We are pleased to be working with Aircapture to demonstrate the huge potential DAC + Mineralization offers to eliminate CO2 around the world."

About 44.01

44.01 eliminates CO2 by turning it into rock. The company's pioneering technology accelerates the natural process of CO2 mineralization to remove captured CO2 permanently in less than twelve months. 44.01 takes CO2 captured directly from the air, or from hard-to-abate industrial processes, helping decarbonize vital industries and ultimately return the atmosphere to sustainable levels of CO2. 44.01 began operations in Oman in 2020 and entered the UAE in 2023. Peridotite is also found in the USA, Europe, Africa, Japan, Australia and elsewhere. Once deployed at scale, 44.01's technology has the potential to eliminate billions of tons of CO2 internationally. The process is safe, scalable and lasts forever.

About Aircapture

Based in Berkeley, CA, Aircapture supplies commercial and industrial customers with clean CO2 captured from the atmosphere and point-source emissions. Their modular direct air capture (DAC) technology allows for the direct, on-site application into customers' production processes and for large-scale sequestration. Aircapture, in partnership, has been awarded over $30 million in federal grants for their pioneering CO2 sequestration to help avert the existential threat of climate change and create decarbonized products from atmospheric CO2. Founded in 2019, Aircapture is a growing, dynamic team of engineers, chemists, and entrepreneurs passionate about creating and scaling a circular carbon economy.

SOURCE Aircapture