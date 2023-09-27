Veteran-Turned-Author Dave Lassam Shares 39-Year Military Odyssey In Latest Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Dave Lassam, The Man for the Job: My 39 Years Service in the Royal Australian Navy

Author Dave Lassam offers readers a chronicle of his 39-year experience navigating the intricacies of military life

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Glimpse through the myriad challenges and expeditions encountered in the military service with Dave Lasssam's latest work, "Meet Dave Lassam, The Man for the Job : My 39 Years Service in the Royal Australian Navy". Witness Lassam's remarkable recollections of resilience and determination as he transforms from a young man into an experienced and decorated naval officer.Lassam begins his memoir with an intriguing query that immediately hooks readers at the edge of their seats:“Why did I join the Royal Australian Navy?” From this straightforward question, he smoothly hauls readers from his childhood to his dawning days as a recruit, then to the ascending peak of his military experiences until the twilight years of his service. The book also offers valuable insights into the pivotal moments that shaped the naval history of Australia, as well as the country's efforts and contributions in the international scope.A seasoned veteran in the Royal Australian Navy, Dave Lassam has served for 39 years in the military. Since joining in 1978, the Retired Lieutenant Commander worked at the frontlines as a medic and eventually the Medical Administration Officer, leading rescues and evacuation operations during disasters and armed conflicts. Now retired, he takes up the pen to share his extraordinary journey.The author's adept hand in writing shines through in this riveting work. His candid yet tranquil storytelling propels readers to a gripping journey that allows them to be immersed in his stories of bravery, sacrifice, and altruism. Those who are fond of compelling biographies and anecdotes of military veterans will delight in this masterpiece.Join in the ride and discover the enduring dedication and steadfast commitment of Dave Lassam in his captivating memoir, "Meet Dave Lassam, The Man for the Job: My 39 Years Service in the Royal Australian Navy". Available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other book depositories worldwide.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

