Milestone Moment: OP360 Inaugurates Innovative Delivery Center In The Heart Of Cebu City

OP360 celebrates launch of new delivery center in Cebu

Embodying the spirit of continuous improvement, the new space symbolizes a step toward the future.

CEBU CITY, THE PHILIPPINES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- OP360 (OfficePartners360), a renowned challenger BPO, recently inaugurated its newest delivery center in Cebu City, Philippines on September 18th. This significant milestone marks a remarkable stride in OP360's journey of growth and expansion, as it continues to cater to an ever-expanding client base. The strategically located site, situated at eBloc Tower 2 in Cebu I.T. Park, represents OP360's first official direct lease since establishing operations in the city in 2011. The expansive facility showcases OP360's unique 360 circles, symbolizing the seamless customer service experience, adorned with a vibrant palette of colors. Moreover, the interiors incorporate biophilic concepts, fostering a deeper connection between employees and the surrounding natural environment.During the launch event, Tim Boylan, the Founder and CEO of OP360, reflected on the company's humble beginnings and expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion. Boylan emphasized the importance of embracing a scrappy mindset to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. The event witnessed the presence of key members from the leadership team, management, and representatives from esteemed partner organizations including Aspirar Engineering and Construction (AEC), Ayala Property Management Corporation (APMC), PLDT Enterprise, IntelliCare, and UnionBank.Krista Je Fuerzas, the Project Manager for AEC, conveyed her gratitude to Tim Boylan for entrusting the project to them and highlighted the dedication and passion invested in its execution. Fuerzas also expressed her excitement for future endeavors, considering them as new chapters in the company's remarkable story.The addition of this new site further solidifies OP360's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional outsourcing solutions to clients worldwide while simultaneously creating more career opportunities for local talents in the Philippines.About OP360OP360 (OfficePartners360) was founded in 2006 with a focus on building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in various domains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enables us to continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to our clients' success.

