Yuba College To Host Screening Of Acclaimed And Award Winning California's Watershed Healing Documentary

James "Jim" Thebaut, President/Founder, Executive Producer/Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Yuba College, in collaboration with the Yuba Water Agency, is set to host a special screening of the acclaimed documentary "California's Watershed Healing" on October 11th at 5 pm. The event will take place at the Yuba College theater on its main campus in Marysville, California.

The screening will be followed by an engaging panel discussion featuring regional and local experts, including the documentary's filmmaker, Jim Thebaut . The event aims to shed light on the vital role of the local Yuba River watershed in the region's economy, agriculture, and industries. It will also address pressing issues related to the climate crisis, drought, wildfires, and the critical condition of the forests, which have far-reaching impacts on the health and well-being of the community.

"California's Watershed Healing" is a documentary that confronts the current state of our forests while proposing practical and actionable solutions that can be implemented immediately. Jim Thebaut, the documentary's producer and director, underscores the importance of addressing the forest's condition and finding viable remedies. "California's Watershed Healing documentary was designed to establish the reality of current conditions of the forest and to also present suggested viable solution to be immediately implemented," says Jim Thebaut.

The Chronicles Group , under the leadership of James "Jim" Thebaut, is responsible for producing this insightful documentary. The Chronicles Group aims to raise awareness about the deteriorating state of California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Watershed, emphasizing its national security implications.

The event is open to the entire community, offering an opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the significance of watersheds and explore actionable steps to make a positive impact on the local environment. This screening is part of a statewide effort to inform citizens and decision-makers about the critical issues surrounding California's watershed.

Michael N. Bagley, Ph.D

Dean of STEM & Social Sciences

Yuba College

2088 North Beale Road

Marysville, CA 95901

Phone: (530) 740-1707

Don't miss the new trailer for "California Watershed's Healing" documentary: Watch Trailer

