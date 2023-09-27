Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Distributions For Purpose Specialty Lending Trust


9/27/2023 5:46:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2023 third-quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.

Ticker
Symbol 		Distribution
per
share/unit 		Ex
Distribution
Date 		Record
Date 		Payable
Date
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $ 0.1190 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $ 0.1230 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US$ 0.1570 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $ 0.1380 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $ 0.1425 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023


About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $16 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

MENAFN27092023004107003653ID1107155763

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search