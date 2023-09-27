The Duck Who Turned Into A Dog: A Modern Twist On A Timeless Classic By Shaun Begell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Confronting Identity and Self-Worth in a World of Judgment

BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Brea, California - From the mind of the talented and dynamic Shaun BeGell comes a heartwarming tale, "The Duck Who Turned into a Dog ." This modern spin on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved classic, "The Ugly Duckling," showcases a profound exploration of identity, self-worth, and the undeniable effects of bullying.Webby, a young and disheartened duckling, often finds himself at the receiving end of mockery from his peers. Desiring the strength and fearlessness of a dog, Webby's wish soon sees him transformed, only to realize that the challenges he faces are more than he ever anticipated. Through his unexpected journey, Webby discovers the essence of self-acceptance and the importance of being content with one's unique identity.Author Shaun BeGell, a Cal State Fullerton alumnus with a BA in Radio/TV/Film and an emphasis on screenwriting, is no stranger to creating gripping narratives. With an impressive portfolio that includes screenplays and TV pilots, BeGell's versatility shines bright. Three of his forthcoming children's books, "Max on the Mound", "Carl the Coral", and "Prince Hero and Princess Pink" are eagerly anticipated. Additionally, readers can look forward to "How Polar Bears Got Their White Coat" releasing later this year or early next year.Driven by his passion for storytelling and inspired by Hans Christian Andersen, BeGell penned "The Duck Who Turned into a Dog" as a poignant reminder of the perils of bullying. He shares, "I wanted to create a story that not only entertains but also imparts a moral lesson for young readers. It is imperative that children understand the value of self-worth, the significance of kindness, and the importance of embracing their individuality."To delve deeper into BeGell's creative world and to explore his upcoming projects, visitAbout the Author:Shaun BeGell, an adept storyteller, masterfully blends entertainment with essential life lessons. With projects spanning various genres and mediums, BeGell promises to deliver captivating stories consistently. With a keen eye for detail, he hints at the presence of hidden secrets within every project, challenging his audience to always stay attentive and engaged.

