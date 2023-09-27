Safet, Inc. Unveils Exciting Lineup For Its October 2023 Conference: The FUTURE Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Michael Vassar worked with Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and many other thought leaders years ago to prepare for the AI singularity. We will review developing scenarios to stay ahead of the disruption.” - Gerald CaussadeSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SafeT, Inc., a leading innovator in deploying artificial intelligence with the necessary cyber protection and compliance know-how, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2023 conference, set to take place from October 11th to 13th at the T-Rex startup space in Saint Louis, Missouri. It is a unique opportunity for executives, students, startups, and professionals interested in artificial intelligence to meet and discuss the latest developments and how to create new opportunities for greater efficiency and be ahead of the inevitable organizational disruption.

This year's conference promises to be an extraordinary convergence of visionary thought leaders, cutting-edge technology, and actionable insights in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Regulatory Compliance, including but not limited to HIPAA.



Keynote Speaker:

Michael Vasser: Futurist and past President of the Singularity Institute of Artificial Intelligence. Vasser will share his insights on the future of AI and its impact on society.



"Michael Vassar worked with Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and many other thought leaders years ago to prepare for the AI singularity. We will review developing scenarios to stay ahead of the disruption.," said Gerald Caussade, CEO of SafeT, Inc.



Speakers:

. Gerald Caussade, CISSP, PMP: CEO of SafeT, Inc. Caussade, a serial software entrepreneur, will discuss the vital role of AI in enterprise with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.



. Arnoldo Mueller, Ph.D: Founder of simMachines, an explainable AI company, and recipient of the MIT TR35 innovation award. Mueller will shed light on the practical deployment of LLMs and related technology with a focus on open-source solutions in the enterprise.



. Kendall Brune, Ph.D: A healthcare administration expert with a focus on technology and telehealth care, Brune will explore the intersection of healthcare and AI.



. Rob Long: Genomics Lead at Bayer Crop Science. Long will delve into the fascinating world of the NOSTR standard, which is championed by Twitter founder and St. Louis native, Jack Dorsey.



. Tim R Peterson, PhD is a cofounder of BIOIO and the Sam Altman-funded, Healthspan Technologies, which are developing small molecule and nucleic acid based therapies for aging-related disease, respectively. BIOIO uses AI to understand drug mechanisms of action (MoA). Healthspan uses AI to identify personalized autoimmunity therapies. Dr. Peterson is also a core contributor at VitaDAO, which is a Web3-based longevity funding collective. Trained at MIT and Harvard in two Howard Hughes Medical Institute HHMI labs, where he made seminal discoveries on the well-known longevity therapies, rapamycin and metformin.



The conference will feature a dynamic agenda, including sessions on the use of AI in healthcare, the role of regulatory compliance, the power of open-source AI solutions, prompt engineering, new AI powered cybersecurity tools, and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in roundtable discussions, networking sessions, and hands-on programming activities.



Hands on programming on day three:

In addition, the conference on day three will host a competition where programmers and innovators can showcase their skills by utilizing the SafeT API and NOSTR API, with judging and awards ceremonies capping off the event.



REGISTRATION:

For more information about the conference and to register, please visit the official conference webpage: Conference INFORMATION



Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of AI, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance. Join us at the SafeT, Inc. 2023 Conference for an enlightening and inspiring experience.



About SafeT, Inc.: Specializes in deploying artificial intelligence safely, with a primary focus on healthcare, cybersecurity, and HIPAA compliance. The company is dedicated to advancing the responsible use of AI to improve industries and safeguard data and systems.

Media Contact:

Gerald Caussade

SafeT, Inc

+1 314-719-6810

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn