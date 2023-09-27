VIEW Announces Lewis Mancer As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Award -Winning Virtual Immersive Educational Worlds brings in dynamic Leadership

- Fer Oliveira, Generative AI Ambassador of Google, addedSALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- VIEW, a pioneer in immersive 3D e-learning with AI, is thrilled to announce Lewis Mancer as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Lewis will also join the company's Board of Directors.As VIEW welcomes Mr. Mancer, the Company's Founders, PhD visionary, Dr. Linda Bradford and former CEO and Tech Hall of Fame member, David Bradford , expressed their enthusiasm about the Company's next chapter:“We build educational products that elevate the lives of learners around the globe. With hundreds of thousands of existing happy customers, we enthusiastically look forward to supporting Lewis to achieve even greater success and growth. Lewis brings a passion for innovative technology, a proven ability to lead great teams, and the technical skills needed to drive growth in a crowded market.”“I am so excited to join the VIEW team,” said Mancer.“The VIEW team have built a dynamic company founded on a strong commitment to their mission to improve education for learners around the world. Their use of cutting-edge AI technology is narrowing the achievement gap and driving growth in a mature market. I look forward to working with the VIEW team to deliver innovative products and services, and value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.”Mancer will be responsible for all aspects of VIEW's global strategic direction and business operations, including the successful growth of its award-winning products: Quiklearn, Fluentworlds, and 3dMeet.Prior to VIEW, Mancer ran global consumer sales and marketing at Sophos. Previously, he served as Managing Director of Aspen Reach, a boutique consulting firm (with clients like Spotify, Moleskine, and FamilySearch) advising organizations on how to better connect with and sell to Gen Z and young Millennials.Early in his career, he held multiple positions at Apple in retail and marketing.Mancer studied Computer Science and AI at the University of Sussex, and holds an Executive MBA from Cranfield University's School of Management.Jeff Adams, father of Amazon's Alexa, and CEO of Cobalt Speech, and VIEW advisory board member noted:“Lewis' arrival marks an exciting new chapter for VIEW, one that will undoubtedly transform remote education.”Fer Oliveira , Generative AI Ambassador of Google, added: "I am excited to welcome Lewis Mancer to VIEW as its new CEO. I am confident that he will lead the company into its next phase of growth in a dynamic way. He has a proven track record of bringing innovative products to market that resonate with young audiences, and I am confident that he can use his skills and experience to help VIEW achieve even greater success."

