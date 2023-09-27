COCO MARKET FINDS NEW HOME AT OLD SCHOOL SQUARE IN DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OSS New Logo

Coco Market Yoga

Coco Market Retail

Coco Market Wellness

Coco Market Logo

Popular Event Launches at New Location on Sunday, Oct. 1 and Features Live Music, Free Healing Classes, Yoga, Kids' Activities, Workshops, Local Vendors & More

- Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDADELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced today that Delray Beach's monthly wellness market, Coco Market , is moving to Old School Square (51 N. Swinton Ave) in Downtown Delray Beach. The first Coco Market at Old School Square will be held on Sunday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coco Markets are scheduled for November 12 and December 3 as well. (The market had been located at Veterans Park for the last two years but needed to find a new home while construction continues near the park.)Coco Market is a monthly wellness market that builds community and fosters new connections. Its mission is to bring local businesses together to support one another and the larger wellness community. During the events, which are free and open to the public, kids and adults of all ages can enjoy a variety of fun and interactive activities including:.Healing classes like yoga, meditation, and sound baths with musicians..Healing modalities, such as spinal adjustments, cupping therapy, massages, and energy work..Workshops, crafts, and local curated vendors offering a variety of unique products, from aromatherapy to reworked clothing and elderberry elixirs..Offerings from small local restaurants and pop-up food vendors featuring both vegan and non-vegan options..Access to triple-filtered 8.5pH water. (All are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles to fill.)Coco Market is produced by The Coco Yogi, Corey Heyman, a Downtown Delray Beach based yoga teacher and community creator.“I'm really looking forward to Coco Market's move to Old School Square,” said Heyman.“Old School Square is the city center in Delray Beach and the move is going to bring the community together in an even bigger way with more space, more parking, and more vendors!”Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA, added:“Our thriving wellness community is an integral part of Downtown Delray Beach, so we are thrilled Coco Market is staying in Downtown Delray Beach. It's yet another exciting event that the DDA is proud to bring to Old School Square this year.”Coco Market is free and open to the public and will be held Sunday, October 1, November 12, and December 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking is available at the Old School Square Parking Garage, 180 NE 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Coco MarketThe community shows up in a big way at every Coco Market. With plenty of opportunities to engage with likeminded individuals and local small businesses, attendees can expect to create new connections and make lasting friendships. Coco Market is a monthly wellness market that builds community and fosters new connections. Our mission is to bring local businesses together to support one another and the larger wellness community. With plenty of opportunities to engage with like-minded individuals and local small businesses, attendees can expect to create new connections and make lasting friendships. Learn more and apply at or follow @cocomarket.tribe on social media.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Old School SquareOld School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900's as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn