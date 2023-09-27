Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Expected U.K. Dual Listing Admission Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (“Mydecine” or the“Company”) (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce expected admission of its common shares to begin trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market in the UK is expected to take place on October 10th, 2023. The AQSE Growth Market is a multilateral trading facility operated by Aquis Stock Exchange. A copy of the application announcement can be accessed at the following link:



Management Commentary:

Josh Bartch, CEO of the Company stated,“We have been working diligently to dual list our securities on the AQSE over the last several months and we are excited to have a projected trade date. We have been hard at work over the past year streamlining the company to ensure long term sustainability, all while advancing our NCE programs forward. We are extremely excited about having further exposure in the U.K. which we feel is a great environment for our mission and vision moving forward. Listing on the AQSE offers a chance at increased investor exposure as well as liquidity. We look forward to increasing communication with the investment community on various advancements in our programs. These are exciting times for the industry as a whole and Mydecine alike.”

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006-short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

For more information, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer