AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB ) (the "Company")

announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2023 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, October 26, 2023. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, October 27, 2023 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789. The conference call ID is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until November 10, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 1921240. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.



About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in

Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank currently has 164 branches in

Georgia,

Alabama,

Florida, North Carolina

and

South Carolina.

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp