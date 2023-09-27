Looking Glass Labs Announces Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LGL” or the“Company”) (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N) is pleased to announce that it will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each seventy-five (75) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Consolidation ").



The effective date and trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on NEO Exchange Inc., operating as Cboe Canada (the“ Exchange ”) is expected to be on or about October 6, 2023. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The new CUSIP number will be 54342Q205 and the ISIN number will be CA54342Q2053.

The Consolidation is expected to result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from 148,937,668 pre-consolidation Common Shares to approximately 1,985,835 post-Consolidation Common Shares of no par value. The exercise or conversion price of warrants and stock options, and the number of Common Shares issuable thereunder will also be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

The Directors of Looking Glass Labs take responsibility for this announcement.

