Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2024 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2023 -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) ( "Cielo" or the "Company" ), a waste‐to‐fuel company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022. Copies of the unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS During, and subsequent to the quarter, Cielo achieved the following goals:

Obtained a $5 million mortgage loan facility to support ongoing operations (initially drawing down $2 million)

Executed agreements to terminate MOUs with Renewable U, allowing for repayment of fees in whole or in part by issuing securities of Cielo or a future project entity

Executed an agreement to purchase land in Dunmore, Alberta for a $5.2 million purchase price.

Executed an agreement to acquire complementary assets, including an exclusive license agreement, anticipated to accelerate the Company's path to commercialization and revenues as well as improve its proprietary technology. Completed the sale of the Company's Fort Saskatchewan property.

Financial Highlights

All amounts CAD $000's As at (Thousands of dollars) July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 Total assets 26,611 29,366 Total liabilities 15,693 14,569 Total non-current liabilities 1,954 61 Working capital deficiency (1,270 ) (12,487 )





Periods ended July 31 Three months ended (Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Financing costs 577 635 General and administrative 949 981 Research and development 439 550 Share based compensation 131 (39 ) Write down of asset held for sale (impairment) 2,748 25,366 Net loss per share – basic & diluted - (0.04 )







Net loss for the three months ended July 31, 2023 was $4.8 million, $23 million less than the period ended July 31, 2022, primarily due to the 2023 rental revenue of approximately $0.2 million and gain on settlement of debt of $0.2 million, plus recognition of an impairment loss on the FS Property of $2.7 million (due to a condition of sale) compared to the impairment recognition related to property, plant and equipment of $25.4 million in 2022.

During the quarter ended July 31, 2023, Cielo had negative operating cash flow of $1.4 million, consistent with prior periods, and as expected in a pre-revenue business. Cielo expects cash flow from operations to be negative during the product development stages of the Company.

Financing costs decreased approximately $0.1 million for the 3-month period primarily due to the lessened interest expense as debt decreased from the comparative period. General and administrative costs approximated costs incurred in the comparative period. Professional fees increased approximately $0.2 million due to increased corporate development activities, while personnel decreased approximately $0.3 million as Cielo continues to minimize its personnel costs. Property tax variance of $0.06 million is due to adjustments in the comparative period. Office and administration cost increases include costs associated with the exit of former Calgary office in the amount of approximately $0.18 million.

OUTLOOK

During, and subsequent to, the quarter ending October 31, 2023, Cielo anticipates the following:



Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”), the completion of the proposed asset purchase transaction with Expander Energy Inc. (“Expander”), as disclosed in a news release dated September 20, 2023 (the“Proposed Transaction”), and the resulting plans for the Company's first commercial facilities utilizing the technologies to be exclusively licensed from Expander.

The closing of a minimum of C$45 million in connection with, and as a condition to, closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Subject to the terms and conditions previously disclosed, including the approval of the TSXV, the acquisition of land in Dunmore, Alberta from Renewable U Energy Inc. to be used for the construction and operation of a commercial facility. The holding of the Company's annual general and special meeting of its shareholders on October 26, 2023, at which the shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve, among other things, an up to 1 for 15 securities consolidation, which will be subject to the approval of the TSXV (and potentially the completion of the proposed securities consolidation).

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011. Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) under the symbol“CMC,” on the Frankfurt Exchange (“ DAX ”) under the symbol“C36”, as well as on the OTC Venture Market (“ OTCQB ”), under the symbol“CWSFF.” The Company's strategic intent is to become a leading waste‐to‐fuel company using economically sustainable technology while minimizing the environmental impact. Cielo has a patented process that can convert waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste, to fuel. Having demonstrated its ability to produce diesel and naphtha from waste, Cielo's business model is to construct additional processing facilities. Cielo's objective is to generate value by converting waste to fuel, while fueling the sustainable energy transition.

