AIP Realty Trust Announces Suspension Of Third Quarter Distribution And Provides Business Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIP Realty Trust (the“ Trust ” or“ AIP ”) (TSXV: AIP.U) today announced that its Board of Trustees (the“ Board ”) has suspended the cash distribution for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 in the amount of $0.02 per unit. All dollar amounts are stated in U.S. dollars.



After careful consideration of the Trust's financial resources, and while the presently owned Eagle Court facility in Lewisville, TX remains fully leased and occupied and is performing in accordance with pro forma expectations, the Board made the decision to sustain the revision to its distribution policy in order to preserve working capital and maintain financial flexibility. The Board believes the decision supports the Trust's priority of preserving capital needed as it seeks the means to accomplish two primary objectives. The first objective is to complete the acquisitions of the newly built and leased properties identified in purchase agreements the Trust has entered into with its development partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. (“ AllTrades ”). The second objective is to provide AllTrades with mezzanine financing for the continued development of its growing pipeline of secured sites. The Board believes delivering on both objectives is the most effective means to create long-term value for unitholders.

The Board plans to reevaluate future distributions on a quarterly basis.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. AIP holds the exclusive rights to finance the development of and to purchase all the completed and leased properties built across North America by its development and property management partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. For more information, please visit .