Maryjo Clark, MS. Ed. Addresses Bullying With Empathy In Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying

Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying

This indie author's enchanting picture book dreams to instill empathy and inclusivity in the hearts of young readers.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Celebrated author MaryJo Clark, MS. Ed. recently released her latest literary gem, "Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying ", an inspiring children's book designed to empower young readers with the tools to combat bullying through empathy and understanding."Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying" invites young readers into the world of Julie Ann and Lisa, two young girls whose moving journey demonstrates the power of grace, compassion, and maturity in resolving conflicts and misunderstandings. Through their adventures, Clark illustrates how even the smallest voices can create a lasting impact on the world.MaryJo Clark, a lifelong explorer of children's behavior, embarked on her quest during her early babysitting years. Her passion for understanding children's behavior led her to a career in teaching, where she continued to delve into this subject with unyielding dedication. She introduced her students to the invaluable skills of Active Listening and Congruent Sending of Messages, equipping them with the ability to communicate effectively with friends, parents, and teachers. Her program was met with enthusiastic appreciation and provided a vital foundation for her students. These teachings are based on the theories of Dr. Carl Rogers."Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying" seamlessly weaves together the author's wealth of experience and expertise, offering an engaging narrative that both entertains and educates. It inspires readers of all ages to approach challenging situations with kindness and resilience.This captivating picture book is a must-read for anyone passionate about providing kids with the essential tools to create a more compassionate and harmonious world.Be inspired by "Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying" by MaryJo Clark today by grabbing a copy on Amazon .About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

