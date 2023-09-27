(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matthew Siri, MD

Rancocas Anesthesiology Examines Benefits of Epidurals During Childbirth

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Used by an estimated 70-75% of women who give birth, an epidural is the most common and most effective type of anesthetic for pain relief during labor. Women request an epidural by name more than any other method of pain relief. Still, there are questions some expectant mothers face. The team of anesthesiologists at Rancocas Anesthesiology understand the significance of this important decision and are here to help.“We are always aware that we have two patients at once, mother and baby,” says Matthew Siri, MD with Rancocas Anesthesiology.“Patients can rest assured that receiving an epidural is very safe. Anesthesiologists are highly skilled in this technique, and patient safety is always our highest priority.”The epidural is a significant benefit to women in labor. Because childbirth is painful and can last hours, the epidural provides relief from physical pain as well as some of the mental stress and anxiety.“Advances in obstetric anesthesia have truly changed the way doctors practice medicine at the bedside in labor and delivery rooms. Epidurals are safe, effective, and will be a key component of your care during the delivery experience,” adds Dr. Siri.Another pro to epidurals is that your lower body is numb if your doctor needs to perform an emergency C-section without waiting for medication to take effect. An emergency C-section may be required if your baby is oxygen deprived. Lack of oxygen can cause brain damage, cerebral palsy, or other birth injuries.How It Works:Epidural anesthesia is regional anesthesia that blocks pain in a particular region of the body. The goal of an epidural is to provide analgesia, or pain relief, rather than anesthesia, which leads to a total lack of feeling. Epidurals block the nerve impulses from the lower spinal segments. This results in decreased sensation in the lower half of the body.An epidural is a numbing medicine given by inserting a needle and a catheter (a small, flexible tube) into the lower part of a woman's back. The needle is removed, but the catheter remains to deliver pain medication as needed throughout labor. The epidural creates a band of numbness from the belly button to the top of the legs, allowing women to stay awake and feel the pressure of labor but without the pain. It's primarily used during labor, but the anesthetic is also used for certain surgeries and specific causes of chronic back pain.About Rancocas Anesthesiology:Rancocas Anesthesiology was founded in 1987. The Rancocas team of board-certified anesthesiologists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) work with hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to make the operating room's workflow smooth and harmonized, so the patient receives the best possible care.We provide general anesthesia to both adult and pediatric patients for surgical procedures as well as regional anesthesia, monitored anesthesia care, and obstetric anesthesia. In addition, we are experienced in performing regional and nerve block techniques for the management of acute post-operative pain.

