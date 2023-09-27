The State Bank Celebrates Its 125Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FENTON, Mich., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) is proud to celebrate the 125th anniversary of The State Bank.



The State Bank has been a part of the Fenton community since 1898. H.B. Latourette, a long-time banker in the area, and four other prominent citizens organized the Commercial Savings Bank of Fenton. They sought to serve the needs of their neighbors and friends thereby establishing a foundation of trust, a relationship that still exists today. From the Great Depression to the Great Recession and beyond, The State Bank has held tight to its community values. Through resilience, integrity and innovation, the bank has helped businesses and families meet their needs and build brighter futures.

“As the only bank still headquartered in Genesee County, we are proud to honor our rich heritage as an independent and growing community bank,” said Ron Justice, President and CEO of The State Bank.“Throughout the year we are showcasing our past, celebrating our present, and sharing our goals for the future.”

Today, The State Bank also serves the communities of Holly, Linden, Grand Blanc, Brighton, Farmington Hills, Birch Run, Chesaning, Grass Lake, Montrose, Munith, New Lothrop, St. Charles, Stockbridge, Thomas Township, and Saginaw. The State Bank prides itself on offering a unique hybrid of localized decision making and empowered employees, coupled with innovative tools and sophistication which helps customers turn obstacles into opportunities.

The State Bank has celebrated its 125th anniversary by sharing its Michigan history through interactive social media and a historical timeline on its website. The Company has also hosted customer appreciation celebrations in each of its markets.

For information on The State Bank's history and celebration please visit .

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987, is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 full-service offices and one loan production center serving Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at or .

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

