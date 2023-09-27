Sunergy Systems Has Done Its Part For National Drink Beer Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy SystemsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- September 28, 2023 is National Drink Beer Day. What better day is there to show off the work that Sunergy Systems did for a local brewery? Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, helped Snoqualmie Falls Brewery control energy costs by installing solar, helping them to continue brewing some of the best beers in Washington and keeping their prices down.In fact, the solar array installed by Sunergy Systems is the largest used for any brewery in the state of Washington. The system is 34.7kW, using 105 Silfab Solar 330HL (330W) solar modules. Installed in August 2021, it produced 38,364 kWh of clean energy during its first year and is estimated to produce 189,902 kWh over the first five years. And to make things even more energy-smart, Silfab Solar modules are manufactured in Bellingham and Burlington, in the state of Washington.“We are more than thrilled with our solar energy system, stated Voyislav Kokeva, owner of Snoqualmie Falls Brewery.“We love the savings on energy costs and doing our part for the environment. In fact, we like it so much we named one of our best brews, Solar Crush.”Since 2005, Sunergy Systems has been fulfilling three primary goals: to provide sustainable energy solutions and practices to protect the environment ; to offer world-class customer service to all those they serve; and to create meaningful careers for those who share the company's environmental and service goals. To date Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has installed over two thousand five hundred solar electric systems throughout the Puget Sound area.“We were pleased to help Snoqualmie Falls Brewery go solar...along with installing solar for the Voyislav household as well,” said Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems.“Our mission is to increase the use of solar energy and to uplift the industry as a whole.”He added, "Our company President and I are both avid home brewers, which made this an extremely satisfying project for us! I think their outside patio is one of the best you can find, and my family enjoys it regularly. What a great setting to enjoy their solar produced Blood Orange Hefeweizen Solar Crush."Sunergy Systems is an award-winning residential and commercial dealer that demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, permitting, installation, and backup storage. For more information visit sunergysystems.com.About Sunergy SystemsSince 2005 Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. Offering one of Washington State's most comprehensive warranty and performance guarantee, Sunergy has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers' energy needs. Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.About Snoqualmie Falls BreweryIn 1997, five beer geeks got together to form a company to brew craft beers. Today that dream operates as a small, independent craft brewery in the historic downtown of Snoqualmie Falls, Washington. They offer fresh, flavorful, and balanced beers, from Solar Crush to Wildcat IPA and Steam Train Porter. A menu of some of the best pub food like Brew Wings, Spicy Burgers, and BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches is served in the brewery or on the patio with stunning views. Whether for a family meal, gathering with friends or events and parties, the brewery creates an atmosphere for good times.###

