Caribbean-Based Energy Company UNIPET Embraces U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNIPET Launches Caribbean/Latin America Region UNSDG7 Campaign Focused on Alternative Energy & FinTech

- CEO, Dexter RileyWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Trinidad-based energy company UNIPET is embarking on a forward-thinking and timely mission to extend its influence and impact throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the linchpin of this bold vision.On the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, at the recently concluded 9th International Forum on African Caribbean Leadership (IFAL 2023) in New York City, UNIPET's CEO Dexter Riley commented- "UNIPET has transitioned into a value-add alternative energy, FinTech and software development company. We are uniquely positioned and focused on working throughout the region to protect the most vulnerable in our society. We are confident that our best practice approach will assist regional developing countries capitalize on available funding and other support available through reaching their carbon reduction goals." Mr Riley added, "It is one thing to discuss sustainable solutions and another to implement the necessary accoutrements necessary to achieve impact." This forum marked the company's initial thrust into the discussion on African-Caribbean geopolitics and the role policy makers play in achieving the UNSDG 2030 Agenda.UNIPET will officially launch its "Reimagine UNIPET-SDG Campaign" in early 2024, and UNIPET will focus on establishing partnerships for research and development (R&D) and demonstrating feasibility models for its emerging sustainable business units.A key component of this campaign involves UNIPET's market entry into the United States, where the company is actively working on forming strategic partnerships. These collaborations aim to enhance the company's technical capabilities, establish best practices, and facilitate technology transfer.

Aaron Manaigo

Global Political Solutions, LLC

+1 202-243-8201

