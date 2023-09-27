Weyerhaeuser To Release Third Quarter Results On October 26

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Webcast and conference call on October 27 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET)

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company

(NYSE: WY ) will release third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, October 26, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, October 27, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on .

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13734909) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734909). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13734909) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13734909) from outside North America.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company , one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands , began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at .

