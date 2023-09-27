Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Hires Asif Khan As Head Of Structured Credit Capital Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) today announced the hiring of Asif Khan as Managing Director, Head of Structured Credit Capital Markets within the Global Markets Americas team. He will report to Emmanuel

Issanchou, Head of Global Markets Americas and Global Head of Credit Markets,

Natixis CIB.

In his role,

Asif will drive efforts across the Natixis CIB organization focused on increasing initiatives to offer a suite of capital markets solutions to existing institutional and corporate client relationships, in addition to developing new client relationships. He will oversee Structured Credit Sales and Syndication and help to drive origination for Global Markets Americas.

"I am excited to be joining

Natixis CIB, a leader in structured credit business", said Asif Khan. "We have a strong platform which will allow us to further our growth and continue to be a client-centric effort with best-in-class service and execution."

"We are delighted to welcome

Asif as our new Head of Structured Credit Capital Markets," said Emmanuel Issanchou. "With his impressive background in origination and distribution and industry partnerships, he brings the leadership skills and expertise that will enable us to accelerate our growth in one of our leading franchises."

Asif joins Natixis CIB from MUFG Securities, where he established and led the CLO business at the firm, serving as Global Head of CLOs for close to a decade. Prior to MUFG, he was a Partner at DFG Investment Advisers (now Vibrant Capital) and also served in senior origination, syndication, and structured products capacities at Morgan Stanley, Wachovia/Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of

Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

