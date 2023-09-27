Empower, Educate, Eradicate: Divorce Coalition Group Joins The Fight Against Domestic Violence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Prominent Podcasters, Beverly Price, Susan Guthrie and Kate Anthony collaborate to raise awareness and promote recovery from domestic violence.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Domestic violence is a devastating problem that affects too many women to count. The scars that are left are deep and can last a lifetime without being addressed professionally. In response to this critically important societal issue, Beverly Price , a Divorce/Empowerment Coach and Podcast Host, Susan Guthrie , a Top Family Law Attorney, Mediator and Podcast Host, Kate Anthony , Coach, Author and award-winning Podcast Host have united their efforts to launch the Divorce Coalition Group. The new effort, built on a foundation of divorce podcast hosts, bloggers, and other professionals, aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and provide clear resources toward prevention and recovery.According to reliable statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, each minute, close to 20 people in America are victims of physical abuse from someone whom they are in an intimate relationship with [1]. These numbers highlight both the urgency and importance of helping prevent and recover from domestic violence. Time wasted equals real suffering at the highest level. The Divorce Coalition Group has internalized this need and responsibility and is passionately working on being a dependable source of understanding, healing, and resilience for victims of these criminal acts."The Divorce Coalition's mission revolves around National US Domestic Violence Month in October 2023. Beyond that, our focus will shift towards an essential endeavor of change: raising awareness within the US, changing our culture from one of condoning domestic violence to one of condemning it, and to create a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by individuals impacted by domestic violence," explained Beverly Price.Over ten million people in the United States suffer intimate partner abuse a year, a horrifying number, with over 20,000 calls made to domestic abuse hotlines daily. To make sure its efforts have impact and are well-directed the Divorce Coalition Group works with well-known and respected organizations like the National Domestic Violence Hotline and The National Resource Center of Domestic Violence.Through this united effort, the Divorce Coalition Group intends to reach victims, survivors, legal and divorce professionals, as well as individuals with influence over those who perpetrate domestic abuse. The coalition's overarching vision is to nurture empathy, compassion, and knowledge among key figures in the divorce landscape.To kickstart their mission, the Divorce Coalition Group will align with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The extra attention spent on the issue by many diverse people and is expected to give the group an opportunity to spread its message widely, helping those in need, while expanding its network.To learn more, visit . Follow the Divorce Coalition Group on Instagram.About Divorce Coalition Group: The Divorce Coalition Group is a collective initiative founded by Beverly Price and Susan Guthrie. Comprised of podcast hosts, bloggers, and divorce professionals, the group's mission is to raise awareness about domestic violence and promote recovery.[1] The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence - .

Susan Guthrie

Susan E Guthrie LLC

+1 203-295-3388



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other