TMRE: The Market Research Event 2023 Welcomes All-Star Keynote Lineup To Denver Oct 23-25

Consumer Insights Event of the Year Welcomes Reckitt's Elaine Rodrigo, TIME Kid of the Year Gitanjali, NYT Bestselling Author Adam Alter and more Oct 23-25

- Energizer Holdings Global Consumer Insights Lead Prabhakar SundaramAURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TMRE: The Market Research Event , the premier annual event for market research and consumer insights leaders worldwide, announced today its keynote and speakers lineup, full event program and all-new features of its annual event for market research leaders.Themed 'Revolution is Here. Make Change Your Superpower,' TMRE: The Market Research Event 2023 will be held October 23-25 at the Gaylord Rockies Event & Convention Center near Denver in Aurora, Colorado. Market researchers and customer insights leaders can register to attend TMRE at up to $200 discount until Friday, Sept 29, using this registration link:Prabhakar Sundaram Energizer Holdings Global Consumer Insights Lead said,“TMRE brings the best minds together. It offers great exposure to innovative tools and thought leadership in research. It is important for Insights professionals to get out there, see and hear what other brands are doing and what's happening in the Insights space. It is inspiring and an event to look forward to.”The three-day consumer insights event of the year includes 7 all-new keynotes taking center stage in Denver, including:Amber Case, Cyborg Anthropologist, UX Designer & Author – The Future of Calm TechnologyElaine Rodrigo, Reckitt, Chief Insights & Analytics Officer – Impact Magnified: Insights & Analytics Illuminate the FutureGitanjali Rao, Scientist, Author & TIME Kid of the Year – Gen Z Decoded: A Young Innovator's Journey for Social ChangeDavid McRaney, Behavioral Scientist and Author – How to Change MindsHeather Berlin, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Host of PBS Nova's Your Brain – The Human Brain and its Future: How to Make Your Brain More Creative, Productive, and EffectiveAdam Alter, NYT Bestselling Author – Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck at Work, at Home, and at PlaySheryl Connelly, Leading Global Consumer Trends Expert & Former Chief Futurist at Ford Motor Company – How to Apply Future Trends to Your Business TodayRoundtables, panel discussions, case study and session speakers include:.Daron Sharps, Pinterest, Global Thought Leadership & Research Lead.Sogol Shirazi, Ibotta, Sr. Consumer Research Analyst.Tasja Kirkwood, Mattel VP, Global Insights.Ann-Marie Allison, Ph.D., Danone, Director, Analytics & Insights.Jocelin Lee, Bombas VP of Consumer Insights.Thomas Walker, eBay, VP, Global Consumer Insights.Betsy Fitzgibbons, Mars Wrigley, Digital Commerce & New Transactions Lead Customer & Shopper Insights.Todd Blackwell, KFC, Taco Bell, Arby's, KBP Brands Director of Business Insights.Nihan Brunton, Meta Privacy Research Leader.Oksana Sobol, The Clorox Company, Sr. Director, Insights Lead.Doug Healy, PepsiCo, Gatorade Sr. Director, Consumer Insights.Eric Chang, Prudential, Director, Financial Advisor Insights.Grace Nicklin, Google, Lead.Joe Agonstinelli, Morningstar, Sr. Director of Market Research.Dave Anderko, Hormel, Insights Team Lead.Jennifer Avery, Universal Parks & Resorts, VP, Strategic Insights.Tikica Benjamin, Comcast Business, Sr. Director, Market Research & Insights.Justin Coates, Eastman, Head of Global Market Research & Consumer Insights.David Evans, Microsoft, Sr. Research Manager.Miles Drayton, General Motors, Global Insights Director, Performance Driven Marketing.Joey Hauswirth, L'Oreal USA, Manager of US Consumer Science, Hair Categories.Jami Guthrie, McDonald's, Vice President, Consumer Insights.Tripp Hughes, Organic Valley, Sr. Director of Consumer Strategy & Insights.Karen Kraft, Johnsonville, Assoc. Director, Consumer Insights & Analytics.Miranda Meadow, Kaiser Permanente, Sr. Consultant National Market Research.Allie McCoy, ADP, Sr. Director, Client Experience.Clay McKissack, GE Lighting, Sr. Vice President, Retail Sales & Market Insights.Josh Rich, The Coca-Cola Company, Human Insights Manager.Talha Sheikh, Whole Foods Market, Principal Partner, Consumer Insights.Matthew Thell, General Mills, Global Strategy & Innovation Leader.Asha Choksi, Zillow, Sr. Director, Research and Insights.Max Wartel, Fandom, Director of Consumer Insightsand more!For a full list of speakers and sessions, view the agenda on the TMRE 2023 website .About TMRE: The Market Research EventFor more than 20 years, thousands of consumer insights leaders and visionary thinkers from Fortune 1000 companies around the world have come together annually at TMRE: The Market Research Event to identify emerging trends, share expertise and grow their networks at this business-critical forum for what's new, next and critical to your business. #TMRE23To learn more about TMRE: The Market Research Event, or to register, visit:NEW for 2023: The experts at TMRE have developed a special, pre-TMRE learning event: The AI for Insights & Analytics Summit with Certification exclusively on Oct 22, 2023 before TMRE. The AI for Insights & Analytics Summit is designed to demystify and unlock the potential of artificial intelligence and generative technologies for Insights and Analytics professionals. Available as a one-day pass or as an upgrade with TMRE registration, attendees who complete the AI for Insights & Analytics Summit will gain deeper understanding of Generative AI and related technologies and receive digital certification in using AI for Insights & Analytics. Read more about the AI for Insights & Analytics Summit here:

