THE AVON LADY TAKES HOME BEST COMEDY AWARD AT THE BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Avon Lady

Actress, Writer & Director Carolina Espiro

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Avon Lady, a captivating short film directed by actress Carolina Espiro (FBI, MARVEL's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Days of our lives,) has won Best Comedy at the Burbank International Film Festival. The uproarious comedy was recognized at a ceremony also celebrating award-winning director Tim Burton.

Following its success as the Best Comedy winner at the LA Shorts International Film Festival, this heartwarming short film continues to gain recognition for bringing back into the spotlight a familiar and beloved character deeply ingrained in our memory.

The Avon Lady follows the misadventures of a Chilean immigrant grandmother who becomes an Avon Lady to overcome her fear of speaking English. She's an epic failure until an eccentric customer takes her on as his personal project and teaches her that it takes more than English to make a sale.

The film's screenplay, written by Espiro, masterfully blends humor and heart, inviting viewers to embark on a side-splitting journey with a cast of unforgettable characters.

The film features writer/director Carolina Espiro's mother Elena Espiro in the lead role, bringing depth and authenticity to her character as she was an Avon representative in real life. The Avon Lady has a cameo by Isabella Blake Thomas (Disney's Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and comical performances by Michael Mullen (The Turn of The Screw), Jason Tobias (S.W.A.T.), Jose Espiro, James Harrison, Patrick Mullen and Tracy Turner-Beck. The film was produced by Carolina Espiro and fellow actress Caity Ware (S.W.A.T.) and Associate Produced by husband Matthew Jaeger (Yellowstone.)

Director Carolina Espiro expressed their gratitude for the recognition, stating,“ I never expected such a wonderful response on my narrative directing debut. I waited too long to get started directing, trapped by fear of not "being ready." Making The Avon Lady and honoring my motherʻs bravery in goin out into the unknown despite the obstacles, instilled courage within me to do the same. Thank you Burbank International Film Festival for this honor and acknowledgment. We hope that 'The Avon Lady' continues to instill courage in people to run towards their failures in hopes to find success on the other side and then look back at their experience with smiles and laughter”

Producer Matthew Jaeger added, "Thank you to the Burbank International Film Festival for recognizing the hard work, dedication, and talent this amazing group of people put into this project. This is definitely a project from the heart for Carolina, and I'm honored that by being a part of it I got to know her as a Director. I am consistently floored by her skill, grace, and talent. "

Carolina Espiro is represented by Synergy Talent, Innovative Artists, Kathy Muller Talent and Coast To Coast Talent Group.

Jasmin Espada

Espda PR

+1 818-521-3807

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram