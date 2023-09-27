K92 Mining 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc . (“ K92 ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX : KNT; OTCQX : KNTNF) announces that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results before the North American trading markets open on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.



Conference Call and Webcast to Present Results

K92 will host a conference call and webcast to present the 2023 third quarter financial results at 8:30 am (EST) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Listeners may access the conference call by dialing toll-free to 1-800-319-4610 within North America or +1-604-638-5340 from international locations.



The conference call will also be broadcast live (webcast) and may be accessed via the following link:

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

