(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities team members from across the country gathered in Dallas, Texas earlier this month to lead a community-wide supply drive to provide essential items to local families in need as a part of a team-building event.

Over 450 attendees gathered to collect food and personal supplies to be distributed to Dallas suburban residents through Sharing Life, an organization striving to end hunger and poverty through food, clothing, financial resources, and educational programs.

"This event gives us an opportunity to give back and help make a positive impact on the lives of our fellow community residents,” said Ben Leffke, Regional Vice President at YES.“It's always great to get our team together and work towards making a real difference in the community.”

Ben said“I first learned about Sharing Life while participating in a holiday toy drive through the YES We Care program. It is truly amazing to see so many members of our team from across the country back here chipping in to help.”

Steven Schaub, CEO of YES said, "We believe that a community thrives when its members come together to support one another. The success of this supply drive is a testament to the heart and generosity of the people on our team.”

Each year, all YES Communities team members are given eight hours of paid time to be used for volunteer work through the YES We Care program. In total, YES Communities donates almost 10,000 hours of paid volunteer time back to the surrounding communities and local charitable organizations.

Attachment

YES Communities Hosts Supply Drive to Support Sharing Life

YES Communities

Sharing Life





YES Communities Hosts Supply Drive to Support Sharing Life YES Communities team members from across the country gathered in Dallas, Texas earlier this month to... Tags YES Communities Sharing Life Donation Affordable Housing Community Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />