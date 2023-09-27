Number One Chart Topping Kansas City Recording Artist Gio Franklin Releases The Dollar Official Music Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kansas City Artist Gio Franklin, has just charted at number one on September 20, 2023 with his single“Dollar."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kansas City Artist Gio Franklin, just charted at number one on September 20, 2023 with his single“Dollar." The song accomplished this significant milestone on the charts after just two weeks of releasing his single. That's right out of 150 Independent Recording artists on Digital Radio Tracker he has managed to chart all the way at the top. This is very impressive considering he didn't have the official music video launched until now. Dollar, is a song that resonates with people of all ages and this song is capturing the ears of fans worldwide. Qadree El-Amin, produced the video with a nostalgic Beach Vibe and we must say that Qadree, accomplished exactly what he set out to do.

What's even more impressive is that Gio Franklin, was recently seen in the suite at the Kansas City Chiefs home game with the likes of Taylor Swift. Being a Kansas City Native has its perks according to Gio Franklin.

Gio is represented by Management International Music Mogul Qadree El-Amin of Southpaw Entertainment who has managed Boyz II Men, Janet Jackson , Vanessa Williams , Teddy Riley & Blackstreet, Deborah Cox to name a few.

Brandon Jay @iambrandonjay of the“On Air with Brandon Jay” radio podcast had the opportunity of interviewing Gio and then played the single“Dollar” on the air. Brandon Jay is a Celebrity TV & Radio Personality who has been featured on TMZ, Hollywood Unlocked and Daily Mail just to name a few. You can tune in on Tuesday's at 10AM PST on iHeart & Dash Radio!

"Gio Franklin is America's next heartthrob, akin to Justin Bieber.”

- Celebrity Teen Scene

"Dollar without question is a Top 40 Smash”- On Air with Brandon Jay

Click the link below to tune in to Gio Franklin official music video for his single“Dollar.”

