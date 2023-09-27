Two New Wellness Businesses Open At Highland Village In Jackson, Miss.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Highland Village has welcomed two new wellness industry businesses to the property. Elevate Aesthetics specializes in a variety of medical spa services including Botox, Dysport, Geneo Facial Treatments, and more; and JUVA Juice Jackson is a smoothie bar that originated in Starkville, Miss. and has expanded to other cities across the state, with this being its first in the Jackson-metro.

“We are excited to welcome Elevate Aesthetics and Juva Juice to Highland Village!” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience.“Both brands are champions of health and wellness, which is important to our community and we are proud of the new services they will offer to our guests.”

Artistry meets expertise at Elevate Aesthetics, in the hands of Julie Deviney, NP-C, the company's Owner, Founder, and Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner with over 22 years of experience in the medical field.“At Elevate Aesthetics, we believe that everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin,” said Deviney.“We offer a wide range of services and use only the best products and equipment to assure that each of our clients receives the highest quality care. When deciding where to open our doors, Highland Village felt like the perfect fit, and we are so happy to be open and accepting clients here.”

JUVA Juice was founded in 2013 in Starkville. They specialize in serving fresh cold-pressed juices, fresh fruit smoothies, acai bowls, and handmade snacks.“I discovered JUVA through my travels to Tupelo and Starkville,” said Kevin Kellum, Owner of JUVA Juice Jackson.“I was blown away by the quality of their smoothie and juice products. I liked it so much that I decided to bring one here to my hometown in Jackson, Miss. We are already feeling right at home at Highland Village.”

Both Elevate Aesthetics and JUVA Juice are now open at Highland Village. Elevate Aesthetics (elevateaestheticsjackson.com) is located on the upper level next to Bravo, and Juva Juice (juvajuice.com) is located near the north parking lot, behind Aplos.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is an eclectic collection of first and only shops and eateries in the heart of The City of Soul. This charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it's the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village.

Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit , and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

