Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In National Student Clearinghouse Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Student Clearinghouse recently announced that it suffered a data breach between May 28 and May 29, 2023, that impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' names, dates of birth, contact information, Social Security Numbers, student ID numbers, and some school related records.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against National Student Clearinghouse related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from National Student Clearinghouse you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from National Student Clearinghouse that your information was impacted

