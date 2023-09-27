Concentrix Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results Raises Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology that operates under the trade name Concentrix + Webhelp, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2023.



Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Change Revenue ($M) $ 1,632.8 $ 1,579.6 3.4 % Operating income ($M) $ 162.3 $ 157.5 3.0 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1) $ 231.0 $ 221.5 4.3 % Operating margin 9.9 % 10.0 % -10 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 14.1 % 14.0 % 10 bps Net income ($M) $ 77.6 $ 106.7 (27.3 )% Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1) $ 141.0 $ 154.4 (8.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1) $ 269.3 $ 258.4 4.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 16.5 % 16.4 % 10 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 2.04 (27.0 )% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 2.71 $ 2.95 (8.1 )% (1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights:





Revenue was $1,632.8 million, up 3.4% from the prior year third quarter, including a de minimis impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period, compared with $1,579.6 million in the prior year third quarter, and up 1.7% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Operating income was $162.3 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared with $157.5 million, or 10.0% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $231.0 million, or 14.1% of revenue, compared with $221.5 million, or 14.0% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $269.3 million, or 16.5% of revenue, compared with $258.4 million, or 16.4% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $211.4 million in the quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter was $167.5 million.

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $1.49 compared to $2.04 in the prior year third quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.71 compared to $2.95 in the prior year third quarter.



"We're pleased to announce that our strong execution drove revenue growth and profitability that were in line with our expectations for the third quarter, while our free cash flow increased 32% year on year," said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix + Webhelp.“Marquee multinational brands continue to trust us due to our deep domain expertise, consistent global delivery of high-quality services at scale, unwavering commitment to system security and regulatory compliance. We have experienced progress in deploying generative AI with select clients and sequential growth with our digital IT services business. We're also benefiting from the vendor consolidation trend which we believe will create opportunities for revenue growth and margin expansion in the future.”

Caldwell continued,“With our combination with Webhelp now complete, we are already seeing client demand for our expanded offerings. Adding Webhelp's talented global staff strengthens our value proposition and solidifies our position as a leading global CX solutions company.”

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program:



The Company paid a $0.275 per share quarterly dividend on August 8, 2023. The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per share payable on November 7, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2023. The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares in the third quarter at a cost of $27.0 million under its previously announced share repurchase program at an average cost of $84.35 per share. At August 31, 2023, the Company's remaining share repurchase authorization was $312.1 million.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company's current expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, including the contributions of the Webhelp business from September 25, 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of any future acquisitions, acquisition-related and integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, share-based compensation and the related tax effects thereon. The non-GAAP EPS guidance assumes no impact from other expense/income. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Expectations:



Fourth quarter reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.190 billion to $2.215 billion.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $330 million to $340 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 26%. Fourth quarter non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.03 to $3.15, assuming approximately 62 million diluted common shares outstanding.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the recently completed combination with Webhelp and the related unavailability of the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and integration expenses and share-based compensation expenses. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call for investors to review its third quarter fiscal 2023 results today at 5:00 p.m. (ET)/2:00 p.m. (PT).

About Concentrix + Webhelp

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

August 31, 2023 November 30, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,112,792 $ 145,382 Accounts receivable, net 1,379,437 1,390,474 Other current assets 209,736 218,476 Total current assets 3,701,965 1,754,332 Property and equipment, net 406,297 403,829 Goodwill 2,897,048 2,904,402 Intangible assets, net 873,091 985,572 Deferred tax assets 48,109 48,541 Other assets 523,032 573,092 Total assets $ 8,449,542 $ 6,669,768 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 137,524 $ 161,190 Current portion of long-term debt - - Accrued compensation and benefits 470,351 506,966 Other accrued liabilities 398,314 395,304 Income taxes payable 39,383 68,663 Total current liabilities 1,045,572 1,132,123 Long-term debt, net 3,973,467 2,224,288 Other long-term liabilities 468,161 511,995 Deferred tax liabilities 58,820 105,458 Total liabilities 5,546,020 3,973,864 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 52,685 and 52,367 shares issued as of August 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively, and 50,915 and 51,096 shares outstanding as of August 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 2,471,939 2,428,313 Treasury stock, 1,770 and 1,271 shares as of August 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively (241,852 ) (190,779 ) Retained earnings 975,591 774,114 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (302,161 ) (315,749 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,903,522 2,695,904 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,449,542 $ 6,669,768

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 % Change August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 528,281 $ 500,595 6 % $ 1,549,093 $ 1,437,548 8 % Retail, travel and ecommerce 322,394 299,595 8 % 935,850 879,537 6 % Communications and media 252,497 274,424 (8 )% 767,278 808,884 (5 )% Banking, financial services and insurance 246,771 234,844 5 % 768,388 733,673 5 % Healthcare 167,428 143,085 17 % 509,960 441,473 16 % Other 115,463 127,059 (9 )% 353,375 382,640 (8 )% Total revenue $ 1,632,834 $ 1,579,602 3 % $ 4,883,944 $ 4,683,755 4 % Cost of revenue 1,039,142 1,012,754 3 % 3,128,866 3,019,857 4 % Gross profit 593,692 566,848 5 % 1,755,078 1,663,898 5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 431,425 409,303 5 % 1,274,198 1,201,696 6 % Operating income 162,267 157,545 3 % 480,880 462,202 4 % Interest expense and finance charges, net 49,293 20,272 143 % 130,496 42,015 211 % Other expense (income), net 6,169 (12,086 ) (151 )% 19,266 (22,247 ) (187 )% Income before income taxes 106,805 149,359 (28 )% 331,118 442,434 (25 )% Provision for income taxes 29,170 42,235 (31 )% 86,763 111,738 (22 )% Net income before non-controlling interest 77,635 107,124 (28 )% 244,355 330,696 (26 )% Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - 434 (100 )% - 591 (100 )% Net income attributable to Concentrix Corporation $ 77,635 $ 106,690 (27 )% $ 244,355 $ 330,105 (26 )% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.50 $ 2.05 $ 4.70 $ 6.32 Diluted $ 1.49 $ 2.04 $ 4.67 $ 6.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,059 51,193 51,130 51,461 Diluted 51,209 51,549 51,384 51,834

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,632,834 $ 1,579,602 $ 4,883,944 $ 4,683,755 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 3.4 % 13.1 % 4.3 % 13.7 % Foreign exchange impact - % 4.2 % 1.4 % 2.9 % Constant currency revenue growth 3.4 % 17.3 % 5.7 % 16.6 % Effect of excluding revenue of acquired and divested businesses (1.7 )% (9.8 )% (3.4 )% (7.5 )% Adjusted constant currency revenue growth 1.7 % 7.5 % 2.3 % 9.1 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Operating income $ 162,267 $ 157,545 $ 480,880 $ 462,202 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 18,494 12,565 31,470 15,213 Amortization of intangibles 39,510 41,500 118,196 121,025 Share-based compensation 10,740 9,862 38,683 37,678 Non-GAAP operating income $ 231,011 $ 221,472 $ 669,229 $ 636,118





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Net income $ 77,635 $ 106,690 $ 244,355 $ 330,105 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - 434 - 591 Interest expense and finance charges, net 49,293 20,272 130,496 42,015 Provision for income taxes 29,170 42,235 86,763 111,738 Other expense (income), net 6,169 (12,086 ) 19,266 (22,247 ) Acquisition-related and integration expenses 18,494 12,565 31,470 15,213 Amortization of intangibles 39,510 41,500 118,196 121,025 Share-based compensation 10,740 9,862 38,683 37,678 Depreciation 38,246 36,933 114,632 110,107 Adjusted EBITDA $ 269,257 $ 258,405 $ 783,861 $ 746,225





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Operating margin 9.9 % 10.0 % 9.8 % 9.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 14.1 % 14.0 % 13.7 % 13.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.5 % 16.4 % 16.0 % 15.9 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Net income $ 77,635 $ 106,690 $ 244,355 $ 330,105 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 18,494 12,565 31,470 15,213 Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net (1) 13,716 - 25,556 - Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net (1) 2,064 - 14,493 - Amortization of intangibles 39,510 41,500 118,196 121,025 Share-based compensation 10,740 9,862 38,683 37,678 Income taxes related to the above (2) (21,131 ) (16,237 ) (57,099 ) (44,170 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 141,028 $ 154,380 $ 415,654 $ 459,851





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Net income $ 77,635 $ 106,690 $ 244,355 $ 330,105 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (1,282 ) (1,571 ) (4,178 ) (4,816 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 76,353 105,119 240,177 325,289 Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders 18,189 12,380 30,932 14,991 Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders(1) 13,490 - 25,119 - Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders (1) 2,030 - 14,245 - Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 38,858 40,889 116,175 119,259 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 10,563 9,717 38,022 37,128 Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (2) (20,782 ) (15,998 ) (56,123 ) (43,526 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 138,701 $ 152,107 $ 408,547 $ 453,141





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (3) $ 1.49 $ 2.04 $ 4.67 $ 6.28 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 0.36 0.24 0.60 0.29 Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net (1) 0.26 - 0.49 - Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net (1) 0.04 - 0.28 - Amortization of intangibles 0.76 0.79 2.26 2.30 Share-based compensation 0.21 0.19 0.74 0.72 Income taxes related to the above (2) (0.41 ) (0.31 ) (1.09 ) (0.85 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.71 $ 2.95 $ 7.95 $ 8.74 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted 51,209 51,549 51,384 51,834





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 211,416 $ 152,557 $ 448,744 $ 365,041 Purchases of property and equipment (43,936 ) (26,110 ) (115,717 ) (97,276 ) Free cash flow $ 167,480 $ 126,447 $ 333,027 $ 267,765

(1) Included in these amounts are a) bridge financing fees expensed and interest expenses associated with the senior notes, net of interest earnings on invested proceeds incurred in advance of the Webhelp combination b) expenses associated with non-designated call option contracts put in place to hedge foreign exchange movements in connection with the Webhelp combination that are included within interest expense and finance charges, net and other expense (income), net, respectively, in the consolidated statement of operations.

(2) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(3) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 1.7% and 1.5% of net income, respectively, for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022 and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.