EMBRACE HALLOWEEN MAGIC WITH KUSH QUEEN's NEW SELF-CARE RITUAL: THE ALCHEMY COLLECTION

Experience the Limited-Edition Enchanting Power of Mini Bath Bombs and Unveil Mystery Delta-9 THC & CBD Gummies in Mesmerizing Holographic Packaging

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Get ready to step into a world of mysticism and transformation this Halloween as Kush Queen unveils its captivating limited-edition release: The Alchemy Collection. With a deep appreciation for the alchemy of effects, balance, and transformation, Kush Queen has crafted this collection to elevate self-care into a magical ritual.The Alchemy Collection includes:●The Alchemy Mini Bath Bomb Collection - Contains a set of four mini 50mg (200mg total) bath bombs in pairs of black and white elegantly packaged in an alluring holographic bag. With soothing scents of lavender, frankincense and chamomile, Kush Queen's unique essential oil blends transport you into a world of relaxation and mystique.●. Delta-9 THC Mystery Gummies - A batch of Kush Queen's best-selling Delta 9 THC gummies with a spine-chilling twist, a mystery flavor. Complete with a holographic bag, consumers can unmask the flavor with the first bite and enjoy the perfect combination of deep relaxation that turns into uplifting energy for the Halloween festivities."Each Halloween, we create a new ritual for our beloved customers, and this year is no exception,” says Olivia Alexander, Founder & CEO of Kush Queen. She goes on to share excitement,“The Alchemy Collection taps into the mystery, magic, and enchantment of the season. Our mystery gummies add an element of suspense with every bite, while the bath bombs offer the stillness and relaxation that everyone deserves."The Alchemy Collection represents an intentional selection of self-care practices, each designed to produce specific, transformative effects. In the spirit of self-discovery, balance, and intentionality, the new collection encourages those to embark on a journey of self discovery. Similar to how alchemists sought hidden knowledge, the launch invites users to explore their own needs, desires, and sources of joy and fulfillment. The Alchemy Collection is a reminder that self-care is not just a routine; it's a mindful and intentional practice designed to nurture one's inner alchemy, promoting personal growth, and a harmonious sense of self.The Alchemy Collection retails for:●The Alchemy Mini Bath Bomb Collection: $24.99●Delta-9 THC Mystery Gummies: $20●The Alchemy Bundle (Bath Bomb Collection + Mystery Gummies) : $39.99Discover these bewitching treasures exclusively at kushqueen.shop.About Kush Queen:Since 2015, Kush Queen has been dedicated to the highest standards, premium ingredients, innovation, and education, offering a modern approach to wellness. Founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, our passion for cannabis drives our mission to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for all. Under Olivia and Michael's guidance, Kush Queen has fostered a thriving community and evolved into a globally recognized multi-million-dollar enterprise. Kush Queen products are available in over 1000 accounts across the US, Japan, South Africa, and the UK, offering a diverse range of 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To embark on the Kush Queen journey, visit or connect with us on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco.###Contact: FGPR

