REID RASNER - US SENATE- ANNOUNCES 3Rd SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS

Today Reid Rasner announced his third instalment of weekly town hall meeting across Wyoming. The 'We The People' tour has been a tremendous success so far. We have meet thousands of people across Wyoming. Our message is simple, We are bringing Strength and Leadership to Wyoming...”
CASPER, WYOMING, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today Reid Rasner , candidate for United States Senate , announced his third instalment of weekly town hall meeting across Wyoming. Rasner is calling it the, "We The People " tour where Reid will be bringing his message of strength and leadership to the people of Wyoming.
Reid said, "The 'We The People' tour has been a tremendous success so far. We have meet thousands of people across Wyoming. Our message is simple, We are bringing Strength and Leadership to Wyoming and will represent Wyoming's best interests in Washington D.C.”
OCTOBER 6, 2023 - BIGHORN COUNTY - GREYBULL, WY. - 10 AM AT GREYBULL TOWN HALL - 24 S 5th St, Greybull, WY 82426.
OCTOBER 6, 2023 - PARK COUNTY - POWELL, WY. - 4 PM AT NORTHWEST COLLEGE - lecture hall in building #11.
OCTOBER 7, 2023 - PARK COUNTY - CODY, WY. - 10 AM AT THE PARK COUNTY LIBRARY - 1500 Heart Mountain Street Cody, WY 82414
OCTOBER 13, 2023 - CARBON COUNTY - RAWLINS, WY. - 10AM AT THE CARBON COUNTY LIBRARY - Rawlins - 215 West Buffalo Rawlins, Wyoming 82301.
OCTOBER 14, 2023 - NATRONA COUNTY - CASPER, WY. - 11 AM AT OMNIVESTTM️ FINANCIAL- CASPER, WY. - 932 S. DAVID ST. CASPER, WY. 82601
OCTOBER 20, 2023 - LINCOLN COUNTY - KEMMERER, WY - 1:30 PM AT THE SENIOR CENTER - 105 JC Penney Dr. Kemmerer, WY 83101
OCTOBER 20, 2023 - UNITA COUNTY - EVANSTON, WYOMING - 5 PM AT THE Uinta B.O.C.E.S. #1 - a WWCC Outreach & Education Center - 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY 82930
OCTOBER 21, 2023 - SWEETWATER COUNTY - GREEN RIVER, WYOMING - 10 AM AT GREEN RIVER CITY HALL - 50 E 2nd North Green River, WY 82935
