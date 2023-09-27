Benefitspro LUMINARIES Class Of 2023 Names Centivo's CEO Ashok Subramanian

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ashok Subramanian, the Founder and CEO of Centivo, has been selected for the BenefitsPRO LUMINARIES Class of 2023 in the category of Industry Impact

BUFFALO, N.Y., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2023 celebrates top professionals and organizations in the benefits industry who strive to transform and humanize the field. They set a bright example within the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on their ability to state and achieve goals in their nomination category. The impact of their work was also taken into consideration, as well as their dedication to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business. Ethical standards, commitment to service, and excellence were also important factors in the selection process.BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief, Paul Wilson, said, "This year's honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future. They are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees, and the future of benefits and health care. Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators."Ashok Subramanian, Founder and CEO of Centivo, expressed his appreciation for the recognition, saying, "It is an honor to be recognized by BenefitsPRO for the impact we are making in the benefits industry. I am incredibly proud of our team's work in moving the healthcare affordability needle and prioritizing patient health and savings above all else. There's no debate that healthcare is in an ever-deepening crisis, and the vision and leadership Centivo is bringing into focus is defining a healing path. We understand that higher costs do not reflect higher quality care."Centivo's primary care-centered plan design, value-based provider network, and better unit cost savings have made a significant impact. Their clients, ranging in size from 51 employees to the Fortune 500, saw an average of 21-33 percent total medical cost savings in 2022. Additionally, Centivo members paid an average of only $409 per year in out-of-pocket costs, compared to the national average of over $1,600 per year.About CentivoCentivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers, with a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care-based Accountable Care Organization (ACO) model with fully integrated virtual primary care, Centivo typically saves employers 20 percent or more compared to traditional U.S. insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through its free primary care, predictable copays and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo partners with companies employing over 50 people – from mid-sized organizations to the Fortune 500. Learn more at centivo.

