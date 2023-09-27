Jordan Sidoo Elevates Youth Sports With Supra Soccer Residency Program Scholarship Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supra Soccer Residency Program, a beacon of excellence in the world of youth sports, proudly announces the recipients of this year's prestigious scholarship awards. Under the stewardship of philanthropist and sports enthusiast Jordan Sidoo , the scholarship program continues to flourish, offering young athletes the opportunity to pursue their passion for soccer while furthering their education. This remarkable initiative underscores Jordan Sidoo 's unwavering commitment to the development of both athletes and our community.



The Supra Soccer Residency Program, situated in the picturesque landscape of Vancouver, BC, represents the fusion of academic excellence and sports prowess. With an elite team of professional coaches and dedicated volunteers, the program provides an unparalleled platform for students to hone their soccer skills while receiving a top-notch education. Jordan Sidoo , along with The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation, stands firmly behind this noble cause, ensuring that talented young athletes, aged 13 to 18, can access this transformative opportunity regardless of financial constraints.

Jordan Sidoo , a distinguished alumnus of the University of Cal Berkeley, holds a BA degree and a subsequent MBA, all while juggling full-time employment. His sporting journey, spanning high school and collegiate levels, culminated in a noteworthy stint with the Cal Berkeley rowing team. Today, Jordan Sidoo is an integral part of a prominent real estate development firm in Vancouver, where he continues to excel professionally. Alongside his career, he has embraced philanthropy, taking on a leadership role in The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation and extending his support to underprivileged individuals not only in BC but also across the globe.

In addition to championing the scholarship awards, Jordan Sidoo remains committed to enriching the sports landscape in our community. The latest endeavor, a fundraising campaign, seeks to bring to life a cutting-edge soccer field in Richmond, BC. This state-of-the-art facility promises to be a game-changer for aspiring athletes, fostering athletic excellence, camaraderie, and recreational opportunities. The fundraiser, hosted at Jordan Sidoo's residence in Point Grey, received generous contributions from family, friends and the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation.

The funds raised will not only support student athletes who lack the means to attend the academy but also empower top-tier players to participate in international tournaments, pitting their skills against the best programs worldwide. This holistic approach to youth sports development mirrors Jordan Sidoo's deep-seated belief in the transformative power of sports.

The urgent need for modern sports facilities in our city has long been a pressing concern. Supra Academy, in partnership with Jordan Sidoo , acknowledges the far-reaching benefits that sports bring to individuals and communities alike. Together, we are resolute in making a positive impact on the lives of aspiring young athletes.

The proposed hybrid turf field in Richmond, BC, holds the promise of potentially becoming a training ground for a national team preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver, a testament to our city's growing stature on the global stage.

The "Supra Academy Fundraiser," as this campaign is aptly named, is dedicated to securing the necessary funds for the construction of the soccer field. This visionary project encompasses hybrid turf installation, cutting-edge lighting, secure fencing, and vital financial support for deserving student athletes who aspire to attend the academy. With Jordan Sidoo's support and the generous contributions of our community, local businesses, and passionate soccer enthusiasts, we are confident in our ability to achieve our goal and create a transformative experience for all involved.

Together, we can turn this ambitious dream into a reality, fostering a lasting legacy of athleticism and community engagement that will benefit generations to come.

About Supra Soccer Residency Program:

The Supra Soccer Residency Program is a prestigious sports and academic initiative based in Vancouver, BC. It offers talented young athletes the opportunity to excel in soccer while receiving a top-tier education. With professional coaches, a dedicated volunteer team, and the support of philanthropist Jordan Sidoo , the program is committed to nurturing the next generation of soccer stars.

About Jordan Sidoo: Jordan Sidoo is a distinguished alumnus of the University of Cal Berkeley, holding both BA and MBA degrees. He is a successful professional in the real estate development sector and an avid sports enthusiast. Jordan's philanthropic endeavors, including his involvement with The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation and the Supra Soccer Residency Program, reflect his commitment to giving back to the community.





Tags jordan sidoo