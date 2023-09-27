The Marcus Graham Project Steps Into Its Feminine Era With Beauty And Fashion Marketing Workshops

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Non-profit Establishes Beauty and Fashion Marketing Workshops for Black and Latina Talent in partnership with MIXTO

- Jasmin Rivers, iCr8 workshop program directorDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is forging a new path into the beauty and fashion industry. The nonprofit dedicated to nurturing the next generation of marketing and advertising leaders, is partnering with woman-founded agency MIXTO , to launch beauty and fashion marketing workshops called The Beauty and Fashion Marketing Vault this fall.Designed to bridge the gap between Black and Latino talent and the growing industry, the Beauty & Fashion Marketing Vault is a series of week-long workshops designed to equip aspiring professionals with the knowledge and marketing skills needed to excel in the industry space.“We've seen with our NBA workshops how transformative these sessions can be and we aim to provide participants with in-depth exposure into the intricate realm of beauty and fashion marketing,” says Larry Yarrell, co-founder of The Marcus Graham Project.“MGP is committed to fostering innovation, diversity, and excellence in these industries, and our workshops serve as a vital stepping stone for emerging talents.”The one week curated marketing workshops cover a spectrum of topics, including brand strategy, digital/social marketing trends, influencer collaborations, and consumer behavior analysis. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals, engage in hands-on projects, and network with industry insiders for meaningful exposure and contributions to the beauty and fashion sectors."We're proud to partner with The Marcus Graham Project. The nonprofit has a proven track record of excellence in creating visibility and opportunities for minority talent,” says Rosi-Linda Sanchez, founder and CEO, MIXTO, and MGP alum. It is important to not only promote diversity and creativity in beauty and fashion but nourish incoming and future talent.”The Marcus Graham Project encourages both aspiring marketers and established beauty and fashion brands or companies to take part in this groundbreaking initiative. By participating as a workshop sponsor, brands can support the development of a diverse and talented workforce while also gaining access and insights from a pool of motivated individuals who are eager to make an impact.“I am thrilled to see The Marcus Graham Project and MIXTO take this proactive approach. The Beauty & Fashion Marketing Vault workshops can be the catalyst to elevate someone working hard to break through in this evolving industry,” says Jasmin Rivers, iCr8 workshop program director.“By sharing all the beauty and fashion secrets from the marketing side – there is no gatekeeping. These workshops will undoubtedly cultivate a new wave of diverse marketers who will bring fresh perspectives and contribute to the industry.”For more information about The Marcus Graham Project's beauty and fashion marketing workshops, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, visit or email .About The Marcus Graham Project:Founded in 2007 by Lincoln Stephens and Larry Yarrell, The Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of aspiring professionals from diverse backgrounds. Through innovative programs, mentorship, and real-world experiences, MGP provides experiences necessary to solidify careers within the marketing and media industry-including advertising, PR, and social media.MGP's objective is to connect and collaborate with the talent development ecosystem - including higher education, corporations, agencies, trade, and the media community - to create a long-term solution to the lack of diverse talent within the industry - especially in leadership roles. Once industry representation mirrors that of the public, marketers will paint more insightful and accurate pictures of these audiences.About MIXTO:Proudly Latina owned, MIXTO is a multicultural agency that celebrates diversity in all forms. MIXTO modernizes brands' social media presence using cultural intelligence to amplify brand stories, allowing them to stand out in an oversaturated digital world. MIXTO leverages culture and legacy to cut through the noise and believes that by embracing differences, they can help brands connect with their community on a more intimate level.

