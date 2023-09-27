GRYT Continues To Empower Youth Mental Health, Partnering With Heymama For 8Th Annual Strong Like A Mama Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GRYT Mompreneur Founders Join Brand Advisor/Positive Psychologist Reena B. Patel to Offer Vital Insights, Support Moms in Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Following GRYT 's impactful contribution to HeyMama's July conference, GRYT partners with the nationally recognized community for moms in business to present the Strong Like a Mama conference on Thursday, September 28th from 10:30am-1:30pm at The Fig House in Los Angeles - tickets on sale now .Founded by moms and business partners Caroline Kusnetz and Kathryn Beaton - experts in functional medicine and brand building, respectively - GRYT empowers a generation of teens and tweens toward the lifelong healthy habits that develop resilience, self-confidence, and success. At September's event, Kusnetz and Beaton will continue to build awareness of the brand's multi-faceted efforts to empower today's youth alongside Parenting Expert Reena B. Patel , a Licensed Educational Psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst who will represent the brand on the much-anticipated“Mid-Life Awakening: Owning Your Potential” speaker panel.“I'm very much looking forward to sharing the stage with other industry leaders, reminding women of their limitless potential when they realize that they don't have to be everything to everyone all the time!” says Patel.“GRYT's strong values of showing up fully, starting from within, and simply saying 'yes I can' to life's challenges are a phenomenal place to begin powerful transformation at any age.”“HeyMama has been such a supportive partner in our success, enabling us to reach the women and mothers who are tasked with shaping tomorrow's leaders,” shares Kusnetz.“We look forward to hearing more of their heartfelt stories and providing exciting, engaging activations that help us all to think more holistically about critical issues like teen mental health, body image, personal agency, and more.”As an Expert Advisor to the brand, renowned Positive Psychologist Reena B. Patel will participate in the“Mid-Life Awakening” panel, sharing vital lessons from more than 20 years of in-depth work with families and children supporting all aspects of education and positive wellness. At the GRYT booth, Founders Kusnetz and Beaton will connect with attendees, offering samples from the brand's popular line of vegan, EWG-certified teen skincare and sharing how the forward-thinking brand is helping to create a brighter, more inclusive future for all youth by:Providing a safe place for open communicationTeaching key personal hygiene habits that help build lifelong self-confidenceGalvanizing community with creative campaigns, including the latest initiative to distribute handcrafted mental health awareness bracelets made by California-based non-profits (the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Ana) at upcoming Taylor Swift concertsGiving teens the chance to excel in new internship programs - including the newly-launched T-Suite (modeled after the corporate C-Suite concept) - that offer real-world design, marketing, and branding experience with a national brand that is truly by teens, for teensAt July's conference, GRYT was warmly embraced by women and mothers from all walks of life who recognized the many ways that such an organization could have impacted their own lives as teens. During the brand's“What advice would you give to your younger self?” activation, participants were deeply moved by a mental exercise that recalled exactly how those in-between years felt - the self-consciousness, the anxiety, and the promise of what the future might hold.HeyMama's 8th annual Strong Like a Mama event is designed to recalibrate and honor the mama mind, body, and soul. The complete event schedule includes a workout led by Splits59, a mindfulness in motherhood session, plus dual panel discussions on new motherhood and awakening mid-life potential. Attendees will also enjoy curated beauty and wellness activations, a chic networking party, and participating brand swag.Get tickets now (starting at $39 for members/$59 for non-members) for the Strong Like a Mama Event on Thursday, September 28th from 10:30am-1:30pm at The Fig House in Los Angeles (6433 North Figueroa Street):Representing values of strength, determination, and courage, GRYT is poised to spark a revolution in youth wellness and self-care with guidance to“power your way into adulthood, one perfectly imperfect step at a time.” With a distinct focus on sustainability - including a rePurpose plastic neutral certification - and plans to achieve B-Corp status, the brand also sets a positive example of next-generation, Earth-first business practices.On October 4th, GRYT will again partner with Reena B. Patel and HeyMama to present a roundtable discussion on topics pertinent to motherhood and parenting - details to follow.Shop the complete GRYT collection online at gotgrytand among top picks in the upcoming GOOP holiday catalog. Follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT. GRYT - Developing healthy habits for growing humans.# # #About GRYT:Established in 2023 by Co-Founders Caroline Kusnetz and Kathryn Beaton, GRYT is a multi-faceted movement to equip and empower a struggling generation of youth (ages 8-16) to build healthy mind-body habits that are foundational to achieving a sense of self-efficacy, resilience, and a place of leadership amid a sustainability-focused future. Modern adolescents face a rising amount of social/emotional challenges and external stressors - particularly post-pandemic - increasing feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation. Starting with a lineup of skincare specifically designed for puberty-related complexion fluctuations, GRYT is stepping in to equip parents and teens alike for long term success with access to made-for-teens/tweens self-care products, educational resources, community involvement initiatives, and more. Shop now at gotgrytand follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT. GRYT - Developing healthy habits for growing humans.GRYT affiliate link:About HeyMama:As the leading community for moms in business HeyMama, we bring together our members- entrepreneurs, advisors, executives, founders, builders, and makers of all kinds - to provide each other with support, connection, and collaboration at every stage of life and career. Learn more at heymamaand follow @HeyMama.

