New Concierge Law Practice Redefines New York's Legal Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Timmins Harlan is first area law firm to bring benefits of in-house, on demand counsel to individuals and business who are currently not able to staff their own

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today, Timmins Harlan PLLC , an innovative legal practice, proudly announces its official launch. The New York-based law firm and concierge legal advisory specializes in real estate and commercial litigation matters. The subscription-based service offering on demand business and legal counsel is set to transform how clients of all sizes and types, from businesses, non-profits, individuals and families, navigate legal risk.With the traditional law firm model not meeting the needs of modern clients, the Wall Street Journal and other outlets have published articles highlighting the demand for subscription billing arrangements among purchasers of legal services. Timmins Harlan's founder, Chad Harlan, surveyed the local legal landscape and recognized an unmet demand for such a service in the New York area.“Subscribers to our first-of-its-kind concierge service receive the benefit of 'outside general counsel' to advise on any issue that may arise during periods of legal uncertainty,” said Mr. Harlan.“Although you usually cannot anticipate a crisis, it is naïve to think that one won't arise.” There is a massive benefit to having an experienced, business-savvy attorney on call, who can respond to unforeseen crises, reducing client's legal spending and providing ongoing peace of mind, allowing clients to sleep easy in the city that never sleeps.Mr. Harlan has more than a decade of experience advising corporate and individual clients in the areas of real estate and commercial litigation. His experience spans strategic litigation consulting, arbitration, trials and litigation in federal and state trial and appellate courts. He has served as lead trial counsel and department head at multiple prominent litigation boutiques, and he has been recognized by the New York Daily News and New York Law Journal for his advocacy in several high-profile trials and appeals. Mr. Harlan's legal experience is enhanced by his background as a Wall Street analyst, where he underwrote investments for two of the world's largest litigation finance firms. He is uniquely qualified to advise on a wide range of business and legal matters, offering practical solutions to avoid costly and problematic legal outcomes.“As a concierge legal advisory, Timmins Harlan is equipped to resolve client disputes more efficiently than larger firms with traditional billing models,” said Mr. Harlan.“The concierge business model offers clients a unique blend of exceptional, large firm expertise and focused, boutique firm service. We are more than legal advisors. We are partners to our real estate and commercial litigation clients, who receive enhanced access to legal assistance anytime.”About Timmins Harlan PLLCTimmins Harlan PLLC is a full-service, New York-based law firm and concierge legal advisory specializing in real estate and commercial litigation matters. For more information, please visit .

Chad Harlan

Timmins Harlan PLLC

+1 646-844-4095

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram